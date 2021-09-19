New and improved Appalachian Trail: Reroute will reclaim views from pollution near Lehigh Gap

UPDATE 2: The Easton area and southwestern Warren County were added to the flood advisory just before 1 p.m., the National Weather Service said. Interstate 78 from the border to Exit 8 in New Jersey was added as well. At 12:56, between a half inch and an inch of rain had fallen, but it wasn’t clear if those figures superseded the numbers in the initial advisory, which is now in place until 4 p.m.

1 DAY AGO