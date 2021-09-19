Forecast: Unsettled week of weather ahead

This week will be defined by wet and unsettled weather as deep tropical moisture remains in place.

A weak wind regime will allow sea breezes to drive daily convection across South Florida this week. As a result, the focus for rain will be along and east of the interstate, however, coastal spots will see their fair share as well.

Each afternoon, storms will develop and drift inland. As outflow boundaries push back to the coast during sunset, however, dinner-time storms are likely each day for the coast.

By mid to late week, a well-advertised fall front will drive south into Florida.

Models are in agreement that this front will slow on approach to South Florida and possibly stall to our north.

As a result, rain chances will increase for the end of the week but there is a chance the front could pass just south of the area bringing a brief drop in humidity.

Either way, fall weather is not expected from this front but it is a reminder that dry season is around the corner.