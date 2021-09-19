Time seemed kinder when the children were little
It seems the days roll in quickly, they roll in and roll out sometimes without even telling me. The next day, I wonder, what did I even do yesterday? It’s all so fast and it keeps getting faster. I thought when I retired from teaching, my days would coil around the hours much slower. I thought I would find idle time here and there and early morning walks and late afternoon writing or painting while a soup was simmering for supper or a leftover casserole heating in the oven. That did not happen. It’s Monday and then, it’s Sunday. I am perplexed and I try to “fix” it because I do want slow, not slow to the point of non-productivity, but slow to the point of complete absorption.www.iberianet.com
