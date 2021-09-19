Time seemed kinder when the children were little

In the book of James, it is written, “And a harvest of righteousness is sown in peace by those who make peace.” When I read this, especially after talking last week about how our tongues continually bring us grief, I was overwhelmed with the thought, “Why do we do this to one another? Why do we continually avoid peace when it is there for the taking in Jesus’ name and instead go out of our way at times to bring discontent to ourselves, our families, friends, and to others? Why, in an environment where Jesus’ has guaranteed peace for those who seek it in His name, we are intent on making trouble instead?”

FORESTHILL, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO