CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kids

Time seemed kinder when the children were little

By PAM SHENSKY
Daily Iberian
 4 days ago

It seems the days roll in quickly, they roll in and roll out sometimes without even telling me. The next day, I wonder, what did I even do yesterday? It’s all so fast and it keeps getting faster. I thought when I retired from teaching, my days would coil around the hours much slower. I thought I would find idle time here and there and early morning walks and late afternoon writing or painting while a soup was simmering for supper or a leftover casserole heating in the oven. That did not happen. It’s Monday and then, it’s Sunday. I am perplexed and I try to “fix” it because I do want slow, not slow to the point of non-productivity, but slow to the point of complete absorption.

www.iberianet.com

Comments / 0

Related
Next Avenue

Stoop Time: When Living in the Moment Is Harder Than it Seems

Singing, dancing and making memories that grandparents and grandchildren will cherish. Editor’s note: Grandparents Day is on Sunday, September 12. Alexis, my daughter's middle child, is enjoying a solo overnight with Kevin and me — her Papa and Mimi. No one does stoop time like Lexi and Papa, she telling him her secrets as he teaches her how stoop time is done.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
bowdoinorient.com

When we were friends

I have a good friend who’s no longer a good friend. We’re no longer on speaking terms, and I don’t know how much longer this will be the case. Even though we only met last September, they became one of my closest friends, and I became one of theirs. A lot can change in a year. Everyone knows that.
BOWDOIN, ME
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Time#Productivity#Earth#Sweater Weather#Thanksgiving#Broussard Brothers#Gulottas#Queen Sugar
foresthillmessenger.com

Time for a Little Law

In the book of James, it is written, “And a harvest of righteousness is sown in peace by those who make peace.” When I read this, especially after talking last week about how our tongues continually bring us grief, I was overwhelmed with the thought, “Why do we do this to one another? Why do we continually avoid peace when it is there for the taking in Jesus’ name and instead go out of our way at times to bring discontent to ourselves, our families, friends, and to others? Why, in an environment where Jesus’ has guaranteed peace for those who seek it in His name, we are intent on making trouble instead?”
FORESTHILL, CA
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Remember when they were heroes?

Is it too long ago to remember the days when hospital workers were hailed as heroes? When we banged pots and pans to cheer them at shift change, and strangers ordered food to be delivered to exhausted medical professionals bravely working grueling hours to care for the ever-increasing numbers of people suffering from COVID-19?
PORTSMOUTH, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
InspireMore

Little Girl Has Everyone Cheering When She Gets On School Bus By Herself For 1st Time.

One of the joys of being a parent is getting to experience your child’s firsts alongside them. You may even get an opportunity to capture some of them on camera!. That’s precisely what Ambrea Nicole did when her daughter Addy boarded the school bus all by herself for the first time ever. The monumental moment was especially exciting because Addy is visually impaired, so she typically uses a cane to walk by herself.
KIDS
bigrapidsnews.com

NORWOOD: Where were you when ...

Some events seem to define a generation — Pearl Harbor, the assassinations of JFK and MLK, the COVID-19 pandemic. You can almost divide history into before and after. I was working towards my master's degree, taking classes in the morning and working at a local day care center in the afternoon. That day, I didn't have any classes, and my shift at the day care center didn't start until after lunch.
InspireMore

‘You called me over and over. ‘What do you want?!’ You looked up at me and said, ‘Sorry mommy.’: Mom says ‘we both deserve kindness at our most difficult time’ after snapping at son

Get more stories like this in your inbox! Sign up for Smile, our free daily good news email read by over 825K people!. I am writing this as you lay asleep. Your little hands are in the praying position, resting by your angelic face. Your brown hair is messed up from the day.
KIDS
Indy100

Woman who had ‘affair’ with zoo chimpanzee asked to ‘change behaviour’ and ‘let him be a chimp’

A woman who had quite a close relationship with one of the chimpanzees in a zoo has been asked to moderate her behaviour when visiting him because their bond is preventing him from connecting with the other animals. Adie Timmermans claimed she had been told by Antwerp zoo in Belgium not to visit Chita, a 38-year-old chimpanzee.Speaking to Belgian news channel ATV, she said she had been visiting Chita every week for four years and had a “real relationship” with him akin to “having an affair”. She claimed she had been banned from visiting, adding: “I love that animal,...
ANIMALS
pawtracks.com

10 things toxic to cats you probably have in your home

Decorating your home creates a space that reflects your personal aesthetic, and nothing brings a touch of the outdoors into your home like a fresh bouquet of flowers. But did you know that some of your favorite flowers might be on the list of things that are toxic to cats? Poisoning is one of the most common reasons for an emergency trip to the vet, and flowers aren’t the only potential culprit lurking around the house. It can be difficult for pet parents to know what is harmful to cats, so we’ve compiled a list of 10 things toxic to cats you probably have in your home. These are the everyday household items you should know about if you have cats.
PETS
QuadCities.com

Will The Time Traveler From 2485 Be Right? Will Aliens Invade Earth Tuesday?

Well, there’s still time to stock up on toilet paper. As previously reported on QuadCities.com, your local news source for breaking news about time travelers on TikTok and alien invasions, our old friend the time traveler from 2485, as well as a couple of other time travelers (do they call each other and coordinate this stuff?) have predicted the earth will be invaded by aliens this week.
ASTRONOMY
bogalusadailynews.com

Food boxes, milk to be given away Friday

On Friday, Sept. 3, at 10:30 a.m. Ned Thomas, Washington Parish President; Second Harvest’s Marcus Vise, Bogalusa Mayor Wendy Perrette and the C.M. LeVias Food Pantry’s Tiye Yayu will be distributing free food boxes and milk to the public at the Avenue B ballpark. Please just have your trunk open...
BOGALUSA, LA
centralrecorder.com

Kate Middleton Young Daughter Princess Fighting Cancer Shares Her Tragic Experience..

The mother of a five-year-old girl with a rare type of blood cancer has said that a meeting with the Duchess of Cambridge has had a significant impact on the child. Mila Sneddon was featured in a picture from Kate’Lockdown’s photographic project. It was used to symbolize isolation during the pandemic. After she was photographed kissing the kitchen window of her home while her father stood outside, it became a symbol of her isolation.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy