HICKORY, N.C. - The Coker University volleyball team battled but fell in four sets to Lenoir-Rhyne in South Atlantic Conference action on Thursday (Sept. 16) by a score of 3-1. Lenoir-Rhyne jumped out to a two-set lead with set victories of 25-14 and 25-16, before the Cobras rallied for a 26-24 win in the third set. The Cobras jumped out to a 9-6 lead in the set, before L-R tied the set up at 14. The teams battled to a 20-20 deadlock later in the set, before Coker won six of the final eight points to clinch the set.

SPORTS ・ 9 DAYS AGO