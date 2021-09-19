The Real Housewives of New York City Reunion CANCELED. Will the Show Be Next?

There was no other way this season of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City could have started. They had to address the elephant in the party van, which was Jen Shah’s big old legal troubles that will be looming over this entire season of the Bravo show. The network even wisely dropped the first moments of the show online last week to get people buzzing about Season 2, and it was impossible not to be intrigued. The premiere opens with footage of the women getting ready to embark on a day of fun, when Shah (and those unfortunate braids) gets a phone call worthy of making her eyes go wide, quietly asks Whitney Rose to remove her microphone, and drives away in a pickup truck. The next thing we know, the Feds (new Friends Of this season) arrive looking for her. Is this Real Housewives or Cops? Well, as this season is likely to prove: both.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT ・ 10 DAYS AGO