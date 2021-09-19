CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Real Housewives of New York City Reunion CANCELED. Will the Show Be Next?

Cover picture for the articleNot for The Real Housewives of New York City. Quite the exact opposite, in fact. Amid ongoing speculation that cast members on this long-running reality show do not get along - like, at all; in any way, shape or form -- Bravo has announced that there will be no Season 13 reunion.

Ranking ‘The Real Housewives’ on ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Amid Kenya Moore Casting Rumor

Rumor has it that Season 30 of Dancing with the Stars will be welcoming a Real Housewives of Atlanta star to the ballroom. TMZ reported that Kenya Moore has secretly signed on for the biggest season yet. The 1993 Miss USA winner is an expert in providing the shadiest clap backs. Whichever professional dancer she is partnered with will have their work cut out for them.
Kenya Moore Says There Was Drama Within First 20 Minutes Of Filming Real Housewives Spin-Off Show

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kenya Moore dished to Entertainment Tonight recently, on Peacock’s highly anticipated spin off show Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip. Currently being touted as essentially a Housewives All Stars, we have big expectations, to say the least. On the cast dynamic, Kenya explained, “The girls were outstanding. Like, it was just, like – […] The post Kenya Moore Says There Was Drama Within First 20 Minutes Of Filming Real Housewives Spin-Off Show appeared first on Reality Tea.
How Real Housewives Of New York Alum Bethenny Frankel Reportedly Knew Of Erika Jayne And Tom Girardi's Financial Problems Before The Rest Of Us

Throughout her eight-season tenure on Real Housewives of New York, Bethenny Frankel created a very concrete persona around blunt honesty. As Luann de Lesseps, Sonja Morgan and Ramona Singer know all too well, Frankel doesn't mince words, even for friends. Neither for Real Housewives franchise alums, it would seem. She left the show that brought her notoriety for bigger and better waters, but she still apparently has time to read Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne. Frankel, true to form, flat-out claimed that Erika Jayne and her husband Tom Girardi’s financial problems were actually known a long time ago.
'Dancing With the Stars' Casts 'Real Housewives' Favorite

The next season of Dancing With the Stars is set to be "gone with the wind fabulous" thanks to one Real Housewives star. On Monday, TMZ reported that Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kenya Moore will appear in the upcoming season of DWTS. While DWTS has not revealed the full list of the celebrities who will compete in Season 30, they did reveal two of the competitors who will be showcasing their dance moves — Team USA medalist Suni Lee and former Dance Moms star JoJo Siwa.
Ramona Singer’s Daughter Avery Singer Is Moving To Chicago

It feels like it was just yesterday when we first met Avery Singer on the first season of The Real Housewives of New York City. Back then, she was just a preteen, focused on her schoolwork but getting dragged to acting auditions by Ramona Singer. Seriously, remember when Ramona tried to get Avery in a Meryl […] The post Ramona Singer’s Daughter Avery Singer Is Moving To Chicago appeared first on Reality Tea.
‘RHONY’ Season 14 Update: Who’s Coming Back? Who’s Been Fired?

Rumors about the fate of RHONY have been swirling for weeks. TV Shows Ace previously reported that the show is currently on a two-month hiatus. This has not helped the cancellation rumors. Insiders close to production denied the rumors and claimed that the show will be back on its feet in no time. But the biggest issue that it has is finding new footing.
Melissa Gorga Says Ramona Singer Stirs The Pot Most On Real Housewives Spin-Off Show

Surprise, surprise! It sounds like everyone’s favorite OG, Ramona Singer, was stirring the pot the most during the filming of Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip — at least according to Melissa Gorga. In a new interview with E! News, The Real Housewives of New Jersey star teased what fans can expect from the upcoming Peacock […] The post Melissa Gorga Says Ramona Singer Stirs The Pot Most On Real Housewives Spin-Off Show appeared first on Reality Tea.
Tamra Judge Reportedly Joins Real Housewives Spin-Off Show

If you thought Shannon Beador’s hair catching on fire was too much heat for Tamra Judge, think again. The former Real Housewives of Orange County cast member is joining the second installment of Real Housewives spin-off show. This new series will film an ultimate girl’s getaway over the course of eight days featuring former cast […] The post Tamra Judge Reportedly Joins Real Housewives Spin-Off Show appeared first on Reality Tea.
Camille Grammer Slams Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills Reunion Looks

While I never really want this season of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills to end, I am anxiously anticipating the impending reunion. Erika Jayne is going to have a lot of explaining to do when it comes to her divorce and Tom Girardi’s embezzlement allegations. I’m hoping that Sutton Stracke and Garcelle Beauvais put in […] The post Camille Grammer Slams Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills Reunion Looks appeared first on Reality Tea.
Camille Grammer: I heard Erika Jayne rumors from a ‘Housewife’ in 2019

Camille Grammer claims she has known about Erika Jayne and Tom Girardi’s woes for nearly two years — thanks to a fellow “Housewife.”. When a fan asked Grammer via Twitter Saturday whether she had heard “of the Tom and Erika rumors,” the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” alum, 53, responded, “Yes. One of the housewives mentioned it at Andy [Cohen]’s baby shower,” which took place in January 2019.
Was ‘The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’ Premiere TOO Good?

There was no other way this season of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City could have started. They had to address the elephant in the party van, which was Jen Shah’s big old legal troubles that will be looming over this entire season of the Bravo show. The network even wisely dropped the first moments of the show online last week to get people buzzing about Season 2, and it was impossible not to be intrigued. The premiere opens with footage of the women getting ready to embark on a day of fun, when Shah (and those unfortunate braids) gets a phone call worthy of making her eyes go wide, quietly asks Whitney Rose to remove her microphone, and drives away in a pickup truck. The next thing we know, the Feds (new Friends Of this season) arrive looking for her. Is this Real Housewives or Cops? Well, as this season is likely to prove: both.
