A staffing crisis already staking a claim in Chautauqua County may go from bad to worse for some health care facilities due to New York state’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate. Lisa Haglund estimates between 70 and 100 unvaccinated workers at Heritage Ministries may end up quitting at locations across Chautauqua County before a state-imposed deadline. That’s about 10% of the Heritage workforce, said the president and CEO of the nonprofit organization that offers rehabilitation, skilled nursing, assisted living and long-term care options at several facilities.

