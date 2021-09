The mob attack on the U.S. Capitol on January 6 continues to have ripple effects throughout the country, and that's where we're going to start today. Remember, back in January, thousands of rioters stormed the Capitol to try to stop lawmakers from certifying the lawful election of Joe Biden as president. And there are still those who refuse to accept the results of the election. Today, there was a rally in Washington, D.C., in support of people being held for their involvement in the January 6 attack. Authorities worried it could turn violent. But as it turns out, the scene today looked very different from the one eight months ago. NPR's Tom Bowman was there, and he's with us now.

