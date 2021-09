If you would have told me last year as service was being cut due to the pandemic that we’d have. air service out of our local airport that ever before, I would not have believed you. But it’s true. We went from United temporarily cutting both Los Angeles and Denver flights out of Arcata-Eureka (ACV) to two new airlines for a total of four new destinations in 2021. This includes the newest nonstop service that was just announced and will be beginning in a couple months.

TRAVEL ・ 19 HOURS AGO