FUN.com spending half-million to house workers in local hotels

Workers in Fun.com’s warehouse pull costumes to prepare them for shipping at the company’s North Mankato headquarters. Photos by Pat Christman

Fun.com has grown into the world’s largest online-only costume retailer, with an army of workers needed — particularly as Halloween approaches — to fill orders for Ghostbusters, werewolves, zombies and other costumes.

But the dire worker shortage left CEO Tom Fallenstein scrambling for new ways to attract employees, including a new program to book about $500,000 in area hotel rooms to house workers from outside the area, including Minnesota, Wisconsin and Iowa.

Tom Fallenstein, CEO of Fun.com , is booking area hotel rooms to house up to 300 workers from out of the area and out of state to fill the needs of the company as it enters its busy season. File photo/

Called “Halloween Heroes,” the initiative aims to attract desperately needed workers and house them until the end of October.

“We did it for about 75 people late last year and it worked, so this year we’re looking at getting 300 people in hotels — so it’s a whole different level,” Fallenstein said.

The hotels are in North Mankato, Mankato and St. Peter.

So far they’ve attracted 100 employees who are staying at hotels.

Fun.com ’s Wyatt Meinders stacks boxes being shipped out of the company’s North Mankato warehouse. Pat Christman

But the need for more employees is strong. They have about 1,000 employees right now, most from the region, but need 2,000. During their off season, the company has 220 full-time employees.

A Fun.com worker pushes a cart full of costumes while pulling orders Wednesday in the company’s North Mankato warehouse. Pat Christman

“Our sales are very strong. We are up 50% in sales, so we’re trying to manage that along with our staffing needs.”

Fun.com includes HalloweenCostumes.com, which was created out of the Fallenstein family’s garage in 1992 with just 20 costumes to rent. They now carry more than 10,000 costumes.

Fun.com expanded the company’s offerings with more than 20,000 gift items for sale, focused on favorite pop culture products including Disney, Star Wars and Harry Potter.

Fallenstein said their increased sales are almost all Halloween related. He suspects the shortage of shipping containers and other bottlenecks in the supply chain means many of his competitors are down in stock, sending more customers to Fun.com.

“We make a lot of our stuff ourselves — about half of it — so I think that’s driving a lot of the increased demand.”

Fun.com has long had innovative ideas for attracting and retaining employees. For area employees who don’t have a car, they will pick them up. They have flexible schedules to accommodate college students and others looking to tailor their schedules.

Employees willing to work 50 hours a week get a pay bump, earning about $18.90 an hour. There are weekend and night bonuses.

“There’s a lot we’re doing to try to get people,” Fallenstein said.

“It’s a fun work environment here, bright colors, people move around on scooters.”

Despite all the efforts, he isn’t sure if they’ll meet their hiring goal.

“I’m a little worried we’ll have to temper sales, which I would hate to have to do.”

The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development says southwest Minnesota, which includes Blue Earth and Nicollet counties, has the lowest number of job seekers per job vacancies in the state at a 1-to-1 ratio.

Statewide there were about 1.1 jobseekers for every opening.

Jessica Beyer, president and CEO of Greater Mankato Growth, said Fun.com is a vital part of the local economy and applauds their innovative approaches to staffing that also will give a boost to a segment of the hospitality industry hit hard in the pandemic.

“With our current staffing challenges, Halloween Heroes not only assists in bringing employees to Greater Mankato from outside of our region but also supports our local hospitality by spending half a million dollars on hotels,” Beyer said.