CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Candace Owens Backs Nicki Minaj For Standing Up To Liberal Media, Politics: She’s ‘not Playing That Game

By Kathleen Sanford
leedaily.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe International rap star Nicki Minaj had an outburst with MSNBC host Joy Reid on Twitter on Monday. She was defending the right for people to choose whether to they wish to be vaccinated against coronavirus or not. The famous host Candace Owens joined the “Tucker Carlson Tonight” on Tuesday...

leedaily.com

Comments / 16

Related
enstarz.com

Nicki Minaj, Husband Gone Hiding After Failing to Bribe Rape Victim with This Whopping Amount? [Report]

After Kenneth Petty failed to register himself as a sex offender, the convicted rapist will possibly receive an order to attend a court hearing against his victim soon. Sources reported that Kenneth faced a civil lawsuit filed against him just in June for sexual assault. Petty's wife and the mother of their child, Nicki Minaj, had done everything to save their reputation and marriage by attempting to settle his case out of court.
CELEBRITIES
nickiswift.com

Why Travis Scott Can't Stand Nicki Minaj

Travis Scott is without a doubt one of the most popular rappers today. Plus, his on-and-off again relationship with Kylie Jenner finds him constantly in the news. But Scott is perfectly capable of making headlines on his own. The rapper has had multiple hit songs, including "Goosebumps," and "SICKO MODE." His recent collaboration with McDonalds was highly successful according to Business Insider, proving that fans are ready to support the rapper in all of his ventures, musical or not.
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Nicki Minaj Isn’t Going to the 2021 Met Gala After Testing Positive for COVID-19: ‘If I Get Vaccinated It Won’t [Be] for the Met’

Get well soon. Nicki Minaj took to social media to clear up speculation about why she won’t appear at the 2021 Met Gala in New York City on Monday, September 13. After a fan tweeted that Minaj, 38, “seems to be scared of covid” on Monday — and that’s why she hasn’t been attending events recently – the singer clarified that she was looking out for her son.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
hotnewhiphop.com

Nicki Minaj Shares Photos With Rihanna, A$AP Rocky, & Her Son "Papa Bear"

Nicki Minaj has shared pictures from her recent hang-out with Rihanna and A$AP Rocky, and luckily for us, we also got new snaps of the Queen's baby boy, affectionately referred to as "Papa Bear." Last week, Nicki Minaj shared some recent photos of her adorable little boy, Papa Bear, with...
MUSIC
mediaite.com

Jason Whitlock Tells Tucker Carlson Nicki Minaj’s Media Critics Are ‘Satanic’

Tucker Carlson said Friday night he agreed with BlazeTV’s Jason Whitlock saying that Nicki Minaj is being criticized by “satanic” media figures. Whitlock joined Carlson after writing a column attacking MSNBC’s Joy Reid as “the black MSNBC cultural overseer at the Rachel Maddow plantation” and “a high priestess in a satanic cult” and accused her of hosting “a Jesus-hostile television show” and even said she “moved into Massa Maddow’s big house.”
CELEBRITIES
Blavity

Nicki Minaj Just Disrespected An Elder

Update (Sept. 14, 2021): The blowback around Nicki Minaj's decision not to get vaccinated — which she publicized in the wake of the Met Gala's vaccination requirement — is getting ugly. In a Monday tweet, the 38-year-old rapper revealed she's opting out of getting the vaccine until she has more...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nicki Minaj
Person
Tucker Carlson
Person
Joy Reid
Person
Candace Owens
EW.com

Nicki Minaj says she dropped out from MTV VMAs days before the show

MTV made a last-minute addition of Normani to the awards show lineup of performers. Anyone watching the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards shouldn't expect to see Nicki Minaj. The rapper tweeted on Thursday that she has pulled out of performing at the show — just days before airtime. "I just...
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

Nicki Minaj Explains Why She’s Not Attending the 2021 Met Gala

Nicki Minaj is skipping out on the 2021 Met Gala. The award-winning rapper and new mom shared that with the COVID-19 pandemic still on the rise, she didn't want to risk her nearly one-year-old son's health by attending the event. "I have an infant with no nannies during COVID. who...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liberal Media#Politics#Msnbc#Nicki Minaj Fire Backs#Mnsb#Democrats#Fda
Vulture

Woman Suing Nicki Minaj Claims She Was Threatened With Bounty

After suing Nicki Minaj and her husband, Kenneth Petty, for alleged harassment, Jennifer Hough is speaking out further. Hough — who accused Petty of rape in a 1995 case that resulted in Petty’s conviction for first-degree attempted rape — appeared on The Real on September 22 to detail her allegations against Minaj and Petty, who she claims tried to bribe her and her family to recant her rape accusation against Petty. “I’m tired of being afraid,” she told co-hosts Adrienne Houghton and Garcelle Beauvais. Discussing her current lawsuit, Hough said she received “threats” from associates of Minaj after continuing to refuse to recant her accusation. “The last incident was when one of their associates put $20,000 on my lap. And I still kept saying no,” Hough said. “The last message I received was that I should’ve taken the money ’cause they’re going to use that money to put on my head.” While the alleged $20,000 bribe is detailed in the lawsuit, the bounty is a new claim. “It doesn’t matter how much money you have, it doesn’t matter what your status is, you can’t intimidate people to make things go better for you,” Hough added. “And that’s what they did.”
CELEBRITIES
thatgrapejuice.net

Nicki Minaj Claps Back at Vaccination Critique, Cites Malcolm X

Nicki Minaj has been under fire this week after her remarks about not being vaccinated and claims about issues with the vaccines went viral. The aftermath saw the femcee spar with the likes of Joy Reid, Piers Morgan, and more. Even the health minister in her home country of Trinidad expressed frustration with her comments.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Celebrities
New York Post

Rose McGowan ‘stands with’ vaccine skeptic Nicki Minaj

Actresss Rose McGowan backs Nicki Minaj on vax. She posted that she “stand[s] with [Nicki Minaj] & all who see what is happening,” following criticism from government and media of the rapper’s vaccine-skeptical social-media. “Both of us know the powerful elite & it’s likely you do not. If you are...
CELEBRITIES
Cosmopolitan

Nicki Minaj Reveals She's Pulled Out of Her VMAs Performance

Nicki Minaj just announced that she's pulling out of her upcoming performance at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards. She announced the news on Twitter in response to a fan who asked "Are you performing at the VMAs ??????" "I just pulled out. I’ll explain why another day," Nicki said,...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy