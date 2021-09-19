Review: Nokia XR20
Good performance. Day-long battery life. Bright LCD screen. Has NFC, dual-SIM, MicroSD slot, wireless charging, a headphone jack, and sub-6 5G. Rugged body and durable glass. IP68 water-resistant. It'll get three OS upgrades and four years of security updates. Two-year warranty. Customizable top button. No Verizon support. Sub-6 5G doesn't work on AT&T (but LTE does). It's hefty. No high refresh rate or OLED screen. Power button feels mushy. Easy to block speaker.www.wired.com
