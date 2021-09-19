CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

Shannon Mullen

By Shannon Mullen
kunc.org
 5 days ago

Oldest Black Church Open After Six-Year Restoration. The nation's oldest black church reopens to the public this week after a $9-million restoration fueled in part by federal stimulus funds, and completed in painstaking detail despite the recession. Shannon Mullen tours Boston's African Meeting House with the woman who led the project.

www.kunc.org

Comments / 0

Related
allthatsinteresting.com

Inside The Little-Known History Of America’s Sundown Towns — Which Banned Black People After Dark

Known for excluding Black people and other minorities, sundown towns are historically all-white communities in the United States with extremely troubling pasts. For much of the 20th century, thousands of all-white American towns forbade Black people from being within the city limits after nightfall. These communities were known as “sundown towns” — both to residents and those passing through. And a lot of them were outside the South.
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Texas school board AXES black principal who was told to remove intimate Facebook snaps with white wife

A Texas school board has moved towards firing a principal over claims he pushed critical theory after he raised eyebrows over an intimate Facebook photoshoot with his wife. On Monday, the Grapevine Colleyville Independent School District school board unanimously voted 7-0 for the non-renewal of Colleyville Heritage High School principal Dr. James Whitfield's contract.
SOCIETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Hampshire State
viralhatch.com

Brian Laundrie’s sister reveals last text message she received from Gabby Petito

Brian Laundrie’s sister has revealed the last text message she received from Gabby Petito before she went missing. Following Cassie Laundrie’s interview with Good Morning America images were shared of postcards that she received from her brother’s fiancée Gabby Petito, which included the last text message exchange she had. The...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black Church#Boston#Oldest Black Church Open#African Meeting House#African American
The Independent

Ambulance towing giant ‘Trump Unity’ sign crashes into telephone pole in Michigan

In an accident loaded with symbolism, an ambulance towing a giant “Trump Unity” display crashed into a telephone pole in a three-car pileup.The crash took place at around 1pm on Wednesday at an intersection in Flint, Michigan, police told MLive. No major injuries were reported.Donald Trump enthusiast Rob Cortis, who created what he calls the “Trump Unity Bridge”, was driving the ambulance. He says another vehicle sped past a red light into the road in front of him, causing them to crash.“As we went through I hit the side of her, and it spun the ambulance around to where...
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
Andover Townsman

Mullens Community Development Corporation plans hotel future

Still towering 70 feet over the small town of Mullens, the Wyoming Hotel has been slowly consumed by decay since it was closed nearly five decades ago. Paint is peeling from the walls. Floors are littered with debris. And, sitting at the confluence of the Guyandotte River and Slab Fork, the structure has been repeatedly flooded through its more than 100-year existence.
MULLENS, WV
kunc.org

3 Tourists Allegedly Attacked A Hostess Who Asked For Vaccine Proof At A Restaurant

Three tourists were arrested after allegedly assaulting a restaurant host in Manhattan after she asked for proof of their vaccination status before they could be seated. Footage obtained by NBC New York shows an intense scuffle outside Carmine's Italian restaurant on the Upper West Side on Thursday evening. The three tourists, who are from Texas, are alleged to have begun repeatedly punching the 22-year-old host after she asked them to show proof they were vaccinated against COVID-19 before entering the restaurant, in accordance with local regulations.
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

Brian Laundrie ‘skilled’ in solo wilderness survival, say sources

A former co-worker of Brian Laundrie has said the missing 23-year-old is “well-versed” in surviving in the wild.The revelation comes as Mr Laundrie, identified as a person of interest in the death of Gabby Petito, has been missing for more than a week.Investigators have struggled to find any trace of him during six intensive days of searching in the 25,000-acre, swampy Florida reserve where it is believed to have gone.  A team of divers joined police and FBI agents using boats and helicopters in the search for him on Thursday.An unnamed source who used to work with Mr Laundrie...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Power 93.7 WBLK

There Is A Real Big Difference In Buffalo Violence Nowadays

Some experts blame this latest spike in violence in the city of Buffalo and surrounding areas on the pandemic, others blame it on the lack of jobs and other programs for our youth to be a part of. Those reasons among many others may all be true, but the one thing that stands out to me, as a man that has lived here my entire life is that there is a big difference now, than it was back in the day. One of the major differences I see now is the age of the youth that is getting in trouble. I think that this is one of the issues because it is much easier to influence a group of young boys or girls ages 10 to 15 to commit a crime. I know it seems hard to believe, but those are the ages of some of the kids that are out here being misguided.
BUFFALO, NY
kunc.org

What Growing Latinx Outdoor Participation Looks Like In Colorado

In 2020, Colorado’s state parks reported record high visitation rates. In total, 18.3 million visitors recreated across the state’s 41 parks. But as more Coloradans and tourists participate in the outdoors here, not everyone has been a part of that boom. Many prospective recreators don’t feel welcome in the outdoors,...
COLORADO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy