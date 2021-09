The first game of the Robert Saleh-Zach Wilson era for the New York Jets ended with a familiar outcome, a loss to the Carolina Panthers. Unlike many of the results in their 2-14 season in 2020, the final score of 19-14 was far from embarrassing. In fact, after being down 16-0 at the half, the Jets were a late two-point conversion away from covering the closing spread of +3.5.