Mississippi Stories: Jeffrey Rupp

In this episode of Mississippi Stories, Mississippi Today Editor-At-Large Marshall Ramsey sits down with Jeffrey Rupp, director of outreach for the Center for Entrepreneurship and Outreach at Mississippi State University.

Rupp, also an alderman in the city of Starkville, talks about the E-center, it’s missions, its successes and how it helps reduce brain drain. He also discusses his career in the media and as mayor of Columbus, Miss – and his time playing rock and roll.

Rupp stresses that one way to reduce brain drain is to encourage entrepreneurship and to do that, listen to what young entrepreneurs want in the towns they live in.

We want to hear from you!

Central to our mission at Mississippi Today is inspiring civic engagement. We think critically about how we can foster healthy dialogue between people who think differently about government and politics. We believe that conversation — raw, earnest talking and listening to better understand each other — is vital to the future of Mississippi. We encourage you to engage with us and each other on our social media accounts, email our reporters directly or leave a comment for our editor by clicking the button below.

Republish our articles for free, online or in print, under a Creative Commons license.