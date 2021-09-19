Obituary | Dr. Leon Leroy Haley Jr.: Point Breeze native was first Black CEO of Florida hospital system
In December, Dr. Leon L. Haley Jr. was the first Florida resident to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. The Point Breeze native called it “a humbling moment.”. “This is an important step today in our battle to end this pandemic,” Dr. Haley said in a statement at University of Florida Health — Jacksonville, where he served as the first Black CEO and dean of the university’s college of medicine.www.post-gazette.com
