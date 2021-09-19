CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pets

Tons of Bait. And a Topaz Sharpen AI Sandwich Tern Save

birdsasart-blog.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe first morning of the first DeSoto IPT was mega. We had more than a hundred wading birds feeding in Hidden Lagoon including about a dozen spoonbills. All of the birds were ridiculously tame. They were soon joined by a gorgeous young Red Knot and a perfect juvie Sansderlin, both in fresh juvenal plumage. We saw a flock of about 25 American Avocets land in the main pool and headed right to them but they took flight and disappeared. Next up was a crazy dancing Greater Yellowlegs and a drunken-sailor dancing Reddish Egret. We ended the morning with a Caspian Tern that fished right in front of us for ten minutes. Folks were running out of flash cards and batteries left and right.

www.birdsasart-blog.com

Comments / 0

Related
birdsasart-blog.com

Fort DeSoto is Rocking! When f/18 Is Not Enough ...

Folks on the first DeSoto IPT enjoyed a second consecutive fantastic morning on Monday. We photographed five totally tame Roseate Spoonbills standing in still blue water until folks got tired of them. We had lots of good behavioral stuff including preening, wing stretching, and sky pointing among others. On the beach we had several Marbled Godwits, Western Sandpiper, Semipalmated Sandpiper, Least Sandpiper, Black-bellied Plover, a tame winter adult Red Knot, a crazy-dancing Greater Yellowlegs, and a young Fish Crow scavenging a mullet. At my favorite back-up location we created several thousand images of Snowy Egrets dip-feeding into huge schools of baitfish, some Brown Pelican flight shots, and lots of close-ups of ridiculously tame wading birds including the aforementioned Snowy Egrets (as below), and young Great Egrets and Great Blue Herons.
CARS
birdsasart-blog.com

I Followed My Own Oft-Given Advice ...

The fourth and last morning of the first DeSoto IPT was nothing short of spectacular. The Fabulous Spoonbill Four posed right in front of us in sweet light and still blue water. They slept and preened and stretched and flapped until the folks on the IPT became tired of them! We had two dancing dark morph Reddish Egrets, an uncharacteristically dancing Snowy Egret, a Tricolored Heron, and our first two juvenile Little Blue Herons. Those along with lots of foraging shorebirds and a Belted Kingfisher. Once again, Mike DeRosa learned a ton. I instructed him on the basics of JPEG capture. He got the hang of it quickly and is a lot happier creating ready to use JPEGs than he was shooting raw.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
People

This Top-Selling Dog Grooming Kit Is Easy to Use and Saves Shoppers Tons of Money

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission. Owning a dog is a rewarding experience. Watching them grow from a feisty little puppy into a well-trained companion thanks to all of your hard work is unparalleled, plus there's no love like that of a pet's. But being a pet parent comes with a ton of expenses, and one of them is grooming. More than 7,200 owners on Amazon, though, have found a big money-saver in the Pet Union Professional Dog Grooming Kit.
PET SERVICES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Elkins
sciencealert.com

The Most Mysterious Planet in The Solar System Is Missing. But We Know Where to Look

There are eight known planets in the Solar System (ever since Pluto was booted from the club), but for a while, there has been some evidence that there might be one more. A hypothetical Planet Nine lurking on the outer edge of our Solar System. So far this world has eluded discovery, but a new study has pinned down where it should be.
ASTRONOMY
Andrei Tapalaga

The Only Man to Be Buried on the Moon

Eugene Shoemaker (Source: Atlas Obscura) Humanity has seen only a handful of people that actually had the honor to step on earth’s natural satellite, but at present, there is only one person who is “buried” on an astronomical body orbiting Earth. The name of the soul that now rests on the Moon is Eugene Shoemaker, an astrogeologist who had worked with NASA since the 1960s and became famous when a comet that crashed on Jupiter in 1994 received his name (Shoemaker-Levy Comet).
Digital Trends

Best Buy is practically giving away the Surface Pro 7, Surface Laptop today

It can be difficult to choose between a tablet and a laptop, but with the Microsoft Surface products you can have both. Portability, versatility, and power are what matters when browsing these Surface Pro deals, Surface Laptop deals, student laptop deals, and laptop deals. And right now, at Best Buy, you can get $100 off the 12.4-inch Microsoft Surface Laptop Go Touch-Screen, and $200 off the 12.3-inch Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Touch Screen. Those are two incredibly versatile 2-in-1 laptops, for incredibly low prices.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

Amazon is having a secret tech sale today — here are the best deals to shop

Amazon, a reliable source for discounts on all kinds of devices, appears to be holding a secret tech sale today because of the variety of offers that are currently available. If you look at the retailer’s website, you’ll find all sorts of smartphone deals, tablet deals such as iPad deals, and laptop deals, among many other deals that you wouldn’t want to miss.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Mail#Photography#Sandwich Tern#Desoto Ipt#American#Avocets#Stuff#Delkin#B H#Bedfords#The Baa Online Store#Birdsasart#The Baa Blog#E Bay#Covid 19
BGR.com

Best Wi-Fi Range Extenders in 2021: Get rid of dead zones in your home

Wireless connectivity has certainly improved over the years  — but that’s not to say it’s always perfect. Even some of the best Wi-Fi setups have their flaws. However, if you’re resistant to an old-school, yet slightly more reliable, wired setup, there are options to improve your Wi-Fi when your provider fails to give you reliable service. One solution is picking up a Wi-Fi range extender. This is especially useful for people with bigger homes that have a plethora of dead zones or just far too many devices for one lonely Wi-Fi router to handle. If you do opt to purchase a...
RETAIL
BGR.com

Black Friday video game deals: PS5, Xbox Series X, more

Planning for the holidays is a must in this day and age. You’re likely going to need to allocate some money from your budget on what you purchase for others around that time. Hot items that are going to cost more during the year are usually purchased on Black Friday or Cyber Monday. That’s because some of the best deals you’ll find are during that time. We’re here to keep track of some of the best Black Friday deals out there. Make sure to visit our posts on TVs, smart home deals, and laptops. But we’re here to discuss video games...
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Pets
941area.com

A's Giant Sandwiches

A's is back in business!! Sorry for being closed for so long we were out of power so we had to reorder all new product. Come on in and get our famous homemade bread on any of your favorite sandwiches. (6) Ophelia's on the Bay is a casually elegant seafood...
RESTAURANTS
Digital Camera World

Topaz Labs Gigapixel AI review

Topaz Labs Gigapixel AI is a specialized tool. Image interpolation is a simple technique that can be applied effectively using standard image editors, so having dedicated software for the job may be unnecessary for many. Results from Gigapixel AI are generally nice and sharp, but there’s often a waxy look in details that you can also get with luminance noise reduction, so the final result will be a matter of personal taste rather than simply saying Photoshop, for instance, is better than Gigapixel AI or vice-versa. As such, this makes a dedicated program such as Gigapixel AI a significant investment despite its relatively low cost of $99.99 / £73.
SOFTWARE
newsbrig.com

Fishing location, Respawn time, preferred bait and more

The Raimei Angelfish only spawns in one location at a specific time in Genshin Impact. The Inazuma Fishing Association is the only vendor that accepts Raimei Angelfish from the player. Genshin Impact fans need to submit six of these fish to acquire The Catch. They can also exchange three Raimei Angelfish for an Ako’s Sake Vessel, the refinement material for The Catch.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Aussie Deals: Kick off the School Holidays by Saving Tons!

School holidays are here! Whether that's a good thing or not depends greatly upon your point of view. Obviously it's a golden time to unwind for students. It's also a waking nightmare for caregivers and parents who now have no way to keep the youngins amused. Enter: the wide selection of gaming bargains I've found for you today. Save your sanity and grab some super-cheap escapism!
VIDEO GAMES
National Audubon Society

Banded Terns Move Across Florida During Fall Migration

Jeff Liechty, Coastal Biologist at Audubon's Florida Coastal Island Sanctuaries, monitors sea, shore, and wading bird population throughout the Tampa Bay region. But Jeff keeps a special eye out for banded Royal and Sandwich Terns. Why? He banded birds of these two species in Louisiana as part of his graduate work from 2012-2014!
FLORIDA STATE
leicarumors.com

The latest photo editing news from Skylum, ON1, Topaz Labs, and DxO

Skylum announced a new Luminar Neo AI image editing software. Additional information can be found here and here. ON1 announced Photo RAW 2022 image editing software with new Sky Swap AI, Time-Lapse Creation, NoNoise AI, and more. Additional information can be found here (see also the sneak peek videos). DxO...
TECHNOLOGY

Comments / 0

Community Policy