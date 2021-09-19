Tons of Bait. And a Topaz Sharpen AI Sandwich Tern Save
The first morning of the first DeSoto IPT was mega. We had more than a hundred wading birds feeding in Hidden Lagoon including about a dozen spoonbills. All of the birds were ridiculously tame. They were soon joined by a gorgeous young Red Knot and a perfect juvie Sansderlin, both in fresh juvenal plumage. We saw a flock of about 25 American Avocets land in the main pool and headed right to them but they took flight and disappeared. Next up was a crazy dancing Greater Yellowlegs and a drunken-sailor dancing Reddish Egret. We ended the morning with a Caspian Tern that fished right in front of us for ten minutes. Folks were running out of flash cards and batteries left and right.www.birdsasart-blog.com
