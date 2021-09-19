Tons of Bait. And a Topaz Sharpen AI Sandwich Tern Save

The fourth and last morning of the first DeSoto IPT was nothing short of spectacular. The Fabulous Spoonbill Four posed right in front of us in sweet light and still blue water. They slept and preened and stretched and flapped until the folks on the IPT became tired of them! We had two dancing dark morph Reddish Egrets, an uncharacteristically dancing Snowy Egret, a Tricolored Heron, and our first two juvenile Little Blue Herons. Those along with lots of foraging shorebirds and a Belted Kingfisher. Once again, Mike DeRosa learned a ton. I instructed him on the basics of JPEG capture. He got the hang of it quickly and is a lot happier creating ready to use JPEGs than he was shooting raw.

