Premier 15s: Bristol inflict cricket score on DMP as defending champions Quins suffer first defeat

By Sarah Rendell
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

Bristol Bears dealt DMP Durham Sharks one of the biggest defeats in Premier 15s history in the third round of the league.

The Bears had a huge 115-0 win over the northerners but DMP did have to play with 14 players after scrum-half Chloe Broom was injured in the second half. Due to limited availability of players, DMP weren’t able to send on a replacement.

This is the third win on the bounce for Dave Ward’s Bears , who have much improved form this season, and are currently top of the table. While DMP are still searching for their first win of the season.

DMP’s director of rugby, Mark Luffman, told the Telegraph : “This week was a real pinch point in terms of availability. We have a lot of girls who are students, there were some graduations going on; as with every club we had a few injuries.”

Elsewhere, reigning champions Harlequins faced defeat at home to Exeter Chiefs who won 24-12. It took a while for the scoreboard to get going as Quins scored the first points at 36 minutes but Chiefs fired back just before half-time.

At the break Quins were 7-5 up but a yellow card for Emily Robinson in the second 40 meant Chiefs scored twice more with the player advantage. The hosts did try to fight back but the damage had been done and Chiefs took the win.

Meanwhile, Loughborough Lightning suffered another defeat as they lost 38-7 to two-time champions Saracens . The London club had almost sealed the win at half-time, leading 28-7, but two more tries - without successful conversions - buried the game.

The loss means Rhys Edwards’ side are still looking for their first win of the season, a worry for last season’s semi-finalists.

Wasps managed to comeback from being 19-14 down at the break to Worcester Warriors to win the match 26-22. The closely fought battle saw Giselle Mather’s team clinch the win with a 70th minute try and a score-saving tackle from Ellie Boatman in the final minutes of the clash.

Finally, Gloucester picked up their second win of the season with a 45-21 victory over Sale Sharks . Gloucester did well to stave off a Sharks comeback as at 64 minutes they were leading 45-7.

IN THIS ARTICLE
