A popular RV maker has unveiled a more than $400,000 tiny home in a 'box' built on a Mercedes-Benz Sprinter - see inside the Asteroid of Happiness

By Brittany Chang
Business Insider
Business Insider
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1M1o0y_0c0nCdJC00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2y3IpJ_0c0nCdJC00
The Asteroid of Happiness B Box RV.

Advanced RV

  • Advanced RV unveiled the Asteroid of Happiness, a camper van RV built on its "B Box" concept.
  • Advanced RV has seen an increasing number of sales.
  • See inside the tiny home on wheels, which can seat and sleep four people.
Popular camper van maker Advanced RV has turned a 170-inch Mercedes-Benz Sprinter cab into a tiny home inside of a box on wheels named "Asteroid of Happiness."
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=400r10_0c0nCdJC00
The Asteroid of Happiness B Box RV.

Advanced RV

But unlike most of the Sprinter camper vans currently available on the market, the Asteroid of Happiness wasn't built inside of a Sprinter body.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DUlhe_0c0nCdJC00
The Asteroid of Happiness B Box RV.

Advanced RV

Instead, it's based on Advanced RV's "B Box" platform, which was unveiled last year. This "box" fully replaces the Sprinter body.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30ETLo_0c0nCdJC00
The kitchen inside the Asteroid of Happiness B Box RV.

Advanced RV

"When we discovered a box that would allow us to meet our clients' objectives on a cab chassis, we pursued building a prototype because we knew of the spatial, insulation, and off-grid advancements a box would provide," Mike Neundorfer, the president of Advanced RV, told Insider at the time of its release.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CoXPb_0c0nCdJC00
The Asteroid of Happiness B Box RV.

Advanced RV

Source: Insider

Using an in-house constructed "box" instead of the typical curved walls of a Mercedes-Benz Sprinter van creates more interior space, according to the team.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07cWVV_0c0nCdJC00
The kitchen inside the Asteroid of Happiness B Box RV.

Advanced RV

Source: YouTube

Plus it's well insulated, allowing the camper van to operate through all four seasons.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WD9r5_0c0nCdJC00
Inside the Asteroid of Happiness B Box RV.

Advanced RV

Advanced RV didn't provide the exact price of this build, but Neundorfer noted in an email interview with Insider that the last three B Box vans were between about $425,000 and $490,000.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pN4Kp_0c0nCdJC00
The Asteroid of Happiness B Box RV.

Advanced RV

And looking ahead, the company already has plans for 13 more custom B Box vans, a testament to the success of its in-house creation.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SIlFh_0c0nCdJC00
The Asteroid of Happiness B Box RV.

Advanced RV

At the same time, Advanced RV has been seeing an increase in sales.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4e10zE_0c0nCdJC00
The Asteroid of Happiness B Box RV.

Advanced RV

This growth in business and popularity has been common for RV and camper van makers throughout COVID-19.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24FZ9J_0c0nCdJC00
The Asteroid of Happiness B Box RV.

Advanced RV

But Neundorfer believes Advanced RV's success is potentially only "somewhat affected" by the rise of road travel throughout the COVID pandemic.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cjql8_0c0nCdJC00
The Asteroid of Happiness B Box RV.

Advanced RV

"Most of our clients have been in touch with us for years, so we conclude that our growth is more a result of our abilities and reputation and not so much a reaction to market trends," he said.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UOv1X_0c0nCdJC00
The Asteroid of Happiness B Box RV.

Advanced RV

Now let's take a look inside the new Asteroid of Happiness.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bMbyT_0c0nCdJC00
Inside the Asteroid of Happiness B Box RV.

Advanced RV

The van was made for a client named Willy, a designer and artist who travels with his family, according to a YouTube video tour of the van. He also helped design the van.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qWIfC_0c0nCdJC00
The Asteroid of Happiness B Box RV.

Advanced RV

Source: YouTube

Advanced RV started discussing the Asteroid of Happiness with this client over a year ago, and the van itself took over six months to build.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VAY4m_0c0nCdJC00
The Asteroid of Happiness B Box RV.

Advanced RV

"To generate these sorts of ideas, you're pulling together lots of other influences … [like] your experience in an old RV and how it might be enhanced or improved," Willy said in the YouTube video.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZYWG1_0c0nCdJC00
The Asteroid of Happiness B Box RV.

Advanced RV

Source: YouTube

Overall, the tiny home on wheels stands at 24.5-feet long with a standing height of about 6.7 feet.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yW8VD_0c0nCdJC00
The Asteroid of Happiness B Box RV under construction.

Advanced RV

This tiny space includes two bedrooms and bathrooms, a kitchen, and a dining and lounge area.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42lZUU_0c0nCdJC00
The Asteroid of Happiness B Box RV.

Advanced RV

The Asteroid of Happiness seats and sleeps up to four people, which is a "challenge [to do both] … in a small, nimble vehicle," according to Neundorfer.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ldBmF_0c0nCdJC00
Inside the Asteroid of Happiness B Box RV.

Advanced RV

The van can sleep two adults and two children using the permanent bed in the back of the van …
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vWdUU_0c0nCdJC00
The bedroom inside the Asteroid of Happiness B Box RV.

Advanced RV

… and a pop-top roof with colorful LED lights that can hold two children's sleeping bags.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30Lw2x_0c0nCdJC00
The pop-top inside the Asteroid of Happiness B Box RV.

Advanced RV

This smaller sleeping space can be accessed using the ladder.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VOTFq_0c0nCdJC00
The pop-top inside the Asteroid of Happiness B Box RV.

Advanced RV

The permanent bed has a small curtain for privacy and under-bed drawers that can be used as a closet.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32F0R8_0c0nCdJC00
The bedroom inside the Asteroid of Happiness B Box RV.

Advanced RV

The "upstairs" bedroom also has a curtain that can divide the space in half, giving the children more privacy.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0StgjO_0c0nCdJC00
The pop-top inside the Asteroid of Happiness B Box RV.

Advanced RV

Moving on, the bathroom is similarly divided into two spaces. One room has the shower ...
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3z32r1_0c0nCdJC00
The shower inside the Asteroid of Happiness B Box RV.

Advanced RV

… while the other has a medicine cabinet, toilet, and sink. Your typical bathroom features.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eHU98_0c0nCdJC00
The bathroom inside the Asteroid of Happiness B Box RV.

Advanced RV

Both spaces are also vented.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eSlqD_0c0nCdJC00
The bathroom inside the Asteroid of Happiness B Box RV.

Advanced RV

Moving along, the kitchen is located just across the two bathrooms.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TBVzM_0c0nCdJC00
The kitchen inside the Asteroid of Happiness B Box RV.

Advanced RV

This cooking space has a single induction cooktop, cabinets, a microwave …
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10F3bL_0c0nCdJC00
The kitchen inside the Asteroid of Happiness B Box RV.

Advanced RV

… a coffee maker, a refrigerator and freezer, and a drinking water faucet besides the typical sink setup.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BmLQs_0c0nCdJC00
Inside the Asteroid of Happiness B Box RV.

Advanced RV

There's also a washer and dryer in the kitchen.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CYIlf_0c0nCdJC00
The washer and dryer inside the Asteroid of Happiness B Box RV.

Advanced RV

The kitchen and its amenities are mounted and supported, creating a secured cooking area while the van is roughing it on the road.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1f91k9_0c0nCdJC00
Inside the Asteroid of Happiness B Box RV.

Advanced RV

Unlike many camper vans that have removable and movable items - such as removable tables or bed panels - everything in the Asteroid of Happiness is secured into place for more safety and stability.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dkUM9_0c0nCdJC00
Inside the Asteroid of Happiness B Box RV.

Advanced RV

Speaking of tables, the tiny home on wheel's table is located in front of the two rear passenger seats.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZsVKS_0c0nCdJC00
Inside the Asteroid of Happiness B Box RV.

Advanced RV

It's secured down but can be folded and extended for more table space.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JWXxJ_0c0nCdJC00
Inside the Asteroid of Happiness B Box RV.

Advanced RV

The front driver and passenger seats can then swivel to face the table, creating an on-the-go family dining room.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PqYiv_0c0nCdJC00
Inside the Asteroid of Happiness B Box RV.

Advanced RV

Now onto the exterior of the van, which has a garage that can fit four bicycles …
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mFy3L_0c0nCdJC00
The garage inside the Asteroid of Happiness B Box RV.

Advanced RV

… and an awning with an attached light for leisurely outdoor afternoons under the shade.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28fUJZ_0c0nCdJC00
The Asteroid of Happiness B Box RV.

Advanced RV

All of these amenities are powered by the alternator and an 830-amp-hour lithium battery setup.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eBHxV_0c0nCdJC00
The Asteroid of Happiness B Box RV.

Advanced RV

The bathroom and kitchen are also hooked up to the 50-gallon freshwater and two 27.5-gallon grey and black water tanks.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EFaEL_0c0nCdJC00
The bathroom inside the Asteroid of Happiness B Box RV.

Advanced RV

If you've enjoyed exploring the van's design, you're not alone.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QolCI_0c0nCdJC00
Inside the Asteroid of Happiness B Box RV.

Advanced RV

The company has received deposits from other clients who have been interested in some design aspects of the Asteroid, according to Neundorfer.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VtASE_0c0nCdJC00
The Asteroid of Happiness B Box RV.

Advanced RV

But because the company "considers the design the property of the client," it won't build a duplicate of the tiny home on wheels, Neundorfer said.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IwCw6_0c0nCdJC00
The Asteroid of Happiness B Box RV.

Advanced RV

Read the original article on Business Insider

