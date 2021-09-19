The Asteroid of Happiness B Box RV. Advanced RV

Advanced RV unveiled the Asteroid of Happiness, a camper van RV built on its "B Box" concept.

Advanced RV has seen an increasing number of sales.

See inside the tiny home on wheels, which can seat and sleep four people.

Popular camper van maker Advanced RV has turned a 170-inch Mercedes-Benz Sprinter cab into a tiny home inside of a box on wheels named "Asteroid of Happiness."But unlike most of the Sprinter camper vans currently available on the market, the Asteroid of Happiness wasn't built inside of a Sprinter body.Instead, it's based on Advanced RV's "B Box" platform, which was unveiled last year. This "box" fully replaces the Sprinter body."When we discovered a box that would allow us to meet our clients' objectives on a cab chassis, we pursued building a prototype because we knew of the spatial, insulation, and off-grid advancements a box would provide," Mike Neundorfer, the president of Advanced RV, told Insider at the time of its release.

Using an in-house constructed "box" instead of the typical curved walls of a Mercedes-Benz Sprinter van creates more interior space, according to the team.

Plus it's well insulated, allowing the camper van to operate through all four seasons.Advanced RV didn't provide the exact price of this build, but Neundorfer noted in an email interview with Insider that the last three B Box vans were between about $425,000 and $490,000.And looking ahead, the company already has plans for 13 more custom B Box vans, a testament to the success of its in-house creation.At the same time, Advanced RV has been seeing an increase in sales.This growth in business and popularity has been common for RV and camper van makers throughout COVID-19.But Neundorfer believes Advanced RV's success is potentially only "somewhat affected" by the rise of road travel throughout the COVID pandemic."Most of our clients have been in touch with us for years, so we conclude that our growth is more a result of our abilities and reputation and not so much a reaction to market trends," he said.Now let's take a look inside the new Asteroid of Happiness.The van was made for a client named Willy, a designer and artist who travels with his family, according to a YouTube video tour of the van. He also helped design the van.

Advanced RV started discussing the Asteroid of Happiness with this client over a year ago, and the van itself took over six months to build."To generate these sorts of ideas, you're pulling together lots of other influences … [like] your experience in an old RV and how it might be enhanced or improved," Willy said in the YouTube video.

