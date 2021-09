By the time Kate Winslet took to the stage to accept her Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series, the rest of her Mare of Easttown cast had already been effusive in their praise of her. As an actor, as a friend, as, in the words of Evan Peters, “Kate Winslet for being Kate Winslet.” So when it was her turn to give a speech, the stakes were high. And Winslet’s acceptance speech delivered. For women, for actors, and most especially for mothers everywhere. Imperfect and trying as we all are.

CELEBRITIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO