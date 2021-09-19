CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Top 10 Ohio State Buckeyes in the NFL

By Adam Prescott
BuckeyesNow
BuckeyesNow
 4 days ago

More than 70 former Ohio State players reported to a training camp somewhere across the NFL in August and, now, roughly 50 remain on active rosters as the season recently commenced. keeping the program’s presence as strong as ever.

Ohio State’s NFL presence is deep, talented and as strong as ever. But who are the absolute BEST Buckeyes in the league? While so many are going to make noticeable impacts this season, how about we create a Top 10? I mean, who doesn’t love lists and sports debate!?

There are Madden ratings, fantasy football drafts, hefty contracts, the general importance of certain positions and much more. I tried taking all of that into consideration when shrinking this talented group way down. Feel free to agree, disagree, make your own list, etc. Here are my top Ohio State alums currently in the NFL …

1. Joey Bosa (DE, Los Angeles Chargers)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AVy6j_0c0nC2vg00

The 135 million-dollar man became became the highest-paid defensive player in the league upon signing his monster deal. He tallied 40 sacks in his first 50 NFL games and is an absolute force. To me, there's no better Buckeye at this moment.

2. Nick Bosa (DE, San Francisco 49ers)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jPotZ_0c0nC2vg00

He made nine sacks as a rookie and spearheaded the 49ers to a Super Bowl appearance. Who knows what kind of momentum he would have built on last year if not for the injury. Already one of the best in the game.

3. Corey Linsley (C, Green Bay Packers)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YJzP5_0c0nC2vg00

Besides rushing the other quarterback, protecting your own is most important. Linsley earned first team All-Pro last season while helping keep the league's MVP upright.

4. Chase Young (DE, Washington Football Team)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cvqGH_0c0nC2vg00

CY2 is one bad boy. He made 7.5 sacks and forced four fumbles as a rookie, where his team made the playoffs. The sky is the limit for this 6-foot-5, 265-pound beast.

5. Cameron Heyward (DL, Pittsburgh Steelers)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pA3AD_0c0nC2vg00

Cam has been a true model of consistency and lynchpin for one of the NFL's best organizations. He is a 3x All-Pro and can play multiple roles on the defensive line.

6. Marshon Lattimore (CB, New Orleans Saints)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VFu40_0c0nC2vg00

This man got paid... and is now the highest-earning cornerback in league history. Lattimore is a 3x Pro Bowler and only 25 years old.

7. Michael Thomas (WR, New Orleans Saints)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Kvvej_0c0nC2vg00

Thomas could be lower on the list. Some incredible seasons previously, but the best ability is availability. He's out until Week 6 this time around and Drew Brees has retired. We'll see where his career goes from this point...

8. Denzel Ward (CB, Cleveland Browns)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3q8aw7_0c0nC2vg00

Ward has been pretty sharp to begin his career, making the Pro Bowl as a rookie and holding over 40 passes defended over first three years.

9. Terry McLaurin (WR, Washington Football Team)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MEv8I_0c0nC2vg00

Probably the best Buckeye wideout in the league right now with Thomas sidelined. Scary Terry has been solid and consistent despite rotating QB's.

10. Ezekiel Elliott (RB, Dallas Cowboys)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HCGxB_0c0nC2vg00

Used to be much higher on this list, but has taken a slight dip recently.

Honorable Mention (no order):

- J.K. Dobbins

- Bradley Roby

- Andrew Norwell

- Malcolm Jenkins

- Curtis Samuel

- Joe Burrow

-----

Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

You may also like:

Is It Time To Panic About The Ohio State Defense?

Absent From First Two Games, Ohio State CB Sevyn Banks "Not Too Injured To Play"

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Follow Adam on Twitter: @APrescott614

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Cowboys Reportedly Cut Quarterback On Tuesday Morning

The Dallas Cowboys have reportedly parted ways with one of their quarterbacks. According to ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler, the NFC East franchise has released young quarterback Ben DiNucci. The former James Madison University quarterback played in three games for the Cowboys last season. He started a Sunday Night Football...
NFL
The Spun

Cleveland Browns Quarterback Was Released On Monday

The Cleveland Browns are trimming their roster down to the 53-man limit they have to reach by Tuesday. That trimming has led to one Browns quarterback getting released. According to Browns insider Scott Petrak, the Browns have cut quarterback Kyle Lauletta. Also getting pink slips on Monday were defensive end Curtis Weaver and safety Sheldrick Redwine.
NFL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Miami Dolphins cut former Alabama WR

The Miami Dolphins have cut wide receiver Robert Foster, per a report from Texans beat reporter Aaron Wilson. According to Wilson, Foster has been released from the team’s injured reserve after coming to an injury settlement. Back on Aug. 24, he was waived with an injury designation but was transferred to the Dolphins’ IR after he was unclaimed by the other 31 NFL teams on the waiver wire.
NFL
The Spun

Report: 1 NFL Owner “Really Wants” Deshaun Watson

As of now, Deshaun Watson is expected to start the 2021 season on the Houston Texans’ 53-man roster. If the Texans decide to trade Watson, there’s one suitor that reportedly “really wants” him. According to Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk, Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross wants Watson on his team. The...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ezekiel Elliott
Person
Drew Brees
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes’ Insane Throw

Patrick Mahomes has his Kansas City Chiefs in a dogfight against the Cleveland Browns today in a rematch of last year’s playoffs. And as usual, there’s been at least one amazing throw in the process. Trailing by nine early in the fourth quarter, the Kansas City Chiefs started a drive...
NFL
Popculture

Two-Time Super Bowl Champion Retires After Signing With Cardinals

A two-time Super Bowl champion is calling it a career. On Tuesday, the Arizona Cardinals placed defensive back Malcolm Butler on the reserve/retired list after signing with the team this year. Butler has missed practice all week as he's been dealing with a personal issue, leading to him contemplate retirement. However, it's possible Butler could return to the team if he wants.
NFL
The Spun

Steelers Legend, 2-Time Pro Bowler Dead At 63

On Saturday morning, the football world learned that a beloved figure in the sport has passed away. Tunch Ilkin, a longtime Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman, passed away this week, according to multiple reports. He was 63 years old. Ilkin is a legendary figure to those in Pittsburgh. Steelers fans flocked...
NFL
The Spun

Thaddeus Moss, Son Of Randy Moss, Reportedly Gets Released

Earlier this offseason, the Washington Football team released tight end Thaddeus Moss after one season with the team. He didn’t have to wait very long for his next NFL opportunity, though. The Cincinnati Bengals claimed the son of NFL legend Randy Moss, who was re-united with his college quarterback – Joe Burrow.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cowboys#American Football#Ohio State#Green Bay Packers#Mvp#Chase Young Lrb De#Dl#Cb#Wr#Cleveland Browns Rrb#Rb#Buckeye Forums#The Ohio State Defense#Aprescott614
The Spun

Seattle Seahawks Reportedly Cut Veteran Quarterback

The Seattle Seahawks are finalizing their QB depth chart ahead of the 2021 season. According to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, the Seahawks have released veteran backup Sean Mannion to make way for second-year quarterback Jake Luton. Mannion was selected with a third-round pick in the 2015 draft by the...
NFL
New York Post

The real story behind Matthew Stafford’s ‘second wife’ after broadcast mistake

Matthew Stafford’s wife, Kelly Stafford, set the record straight about the woman NBC network incorrectly identified as her at the Rams’ season opener against the Bears on Sunday. In the premiere episode of her new podcast, “The Morning After,” Kelly jokingly introduced her “best friend from high school” Ali Chapas...
NFL
GOBankingRates

What Is Patrick Mahomes’ Net Worth?

NFL Football player Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs might surpass the New York Giants' Eli Manning as the highest-paid player in the NFL once the 25-year-old starting quarterback gets a few...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
San Francisco 49ers
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Ohio State University
NewsBreak
Fantasy Football
NFL Teams
Los Angeles Chargers
NFL Teams
Washington Football Team
Sports
Ohio State Buckeyes
FanSided

3 quarterbacks who should be benched after Week 2

While injuries plagued a few starting quarterbacks around the league on Sunday, there were three starters in particular that performed less than average. After the first slate of games drew to a close on Sunday afternoon, there were a number of starting quarterbacks that suffered injuries. Tua Tagovailoa, Andy Dalton, Tyrod Taylor and Carson Wentz were all hit by injuries that caused them to be out of the game.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Here is why Lamar Jackson, Ravens have not agreed to extension

Lamar Jackson could be the next NFL quarterback in line for a massive contract extension, but negotiations between him and the Baltimore Ravens are complicated by the fact that Jackson does not have an agent. At the very least, that has made it difficult for the two sides to get a deal done as the regular season approaches.
NFL
Fox Sports Radio

Why Fans Were Right to Condemn 'Quitter' Andrew Luck For Sudden Retirement

Ben Maller: “People were still retroactively condemning the Indianapolis fans who were at that exhibition game for their ‘harsh’ treatment. ‘iT’s nOt fAiR!’, ‘iT’s nOt rIgHt!’ Now that time has passed, did Andrew Luck deserve getting booed from the Colts fans? I’m nodding my head ‘YES’ on this one. He absolutely deserved what he got and it was a completely warranted response by the Indianapolis fans. Andrew Luck BOTCHED that entire episode. He deserved to take a shower in boos and he got it. Timing is everything, and this was the ‘fumblerooski’ the way this was handled. This was not the time nor the place. If Luck was truly defeated at the game of football and he wanted to quit, you do that at the END of a season. You don’t do that a couple weeks before the start of the regular season. Not after you’ve done the offseason program and gone through 85% of training camp, and the season is on the horizon. You talk about leaving the Colts holding the bag. Andrew Luck was ahead of his time, he got flack, but it is now socially acceptable to be a quitter. You’re a hero if you’re a quitter and you become a powerful figure in the sporting world. If Luck had to do it over again, what he should have done was use the get out of criticism card, and said ‘I can’t play anymore, I’ve got mental illness.’ If only he had done that everyone would have shut up! The same usual cockroaches will come out and rush to your defense. If you say anything bad about Simone Biles or Naomi Osaka you’re a ‘HEATHEN’ or you’re an ‘OGRE.'" (Full Video Above)
NFL
hot969boston.com

Cam Newton Announces Future Plans

FOXBOROUGH, MA - SEPTEMBER 27: Cam Newton #1 of the New England Patriots runs the ball in the first half against the Las Vegas Raiders at Gillette Stadium on September 27, 2020 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Kathryn Riley/Getty Images)
NFL
The Spun

Kenny Stills Has A 2-Word Message For Saints Fans

On Monday night, NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo announced that Kenny Stills is signing with the New Orleans Saints. This will mark the veteran wideout’s second tenure with the franchise. The Saints selected Stills in the fifth round of the 2013 NFL Draft. He made an immediate impact in Sean...
NFL
BuckeyesNow

BuckeyesNow

Columbus, OH
902
Followers
750
Post
187K+
Views
ABOUT

BuckeyesNow is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of Ohio State University athletics

Comments / 0

Community Policy