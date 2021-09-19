CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virtue of the Week: Confidence

By Virtues Matter
stjohnsource.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVirtue of the Week focuses on building peaceful and caring communities through understanding and fostering the practice of virtues. The Source supports the Virtues Project and will publish one virtue developed by the project each week. Confidence is having faith in ourselves and in life. We feel capable and competent....

stjohnsource.com

Deliberate Confidence

“But the Lord stood with me and strengthened me…” 2 Timothy 4:17. What gives you confidence? Watching the “2020” Olympics, I can’t help but to be impressed by the confidence of the athletes who are on one of the biggest stages of their lives. Families and whole countries are cheering them on and hoping they bring home the gold. It would seem a lifetime of training, a strong support system, a focused mind, and for some faith, has given these athletes such strong confidence. Paul the Apostle used athletic metaphors often. One of his last metaphors he employed was of both a fighter and runner. As Paul was penned his swan song letter to Timothy, he says “I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith” (2 Timothy 4:7). What is most impressive is that he wrote these words from prison, with few friends left. In prison for his faith in Christ. Having few friends willing to stand with him for fear of their own lives, or because of societal shame. What then gave Paul confidence? Paul experienced God standing with him in past circumstances and difficulties. He also knew countless others were spurred to faith in Christ through his chains as his faith was on display (Philippians 1:12). Many saw the reality of Christ power in his willingness to suffer for Christ. Oswald Chambers once said, “Faith is deliberate confidence in the character of God whose ways you may not understand at the time.” Paul found himself at times in chains, being beaten, shipwrecked, and even abandoned, but those were times when he knew the Lord was closest and stood with him (2 Timothy 4:17). Paul said, “none of these things move me” so to finish his race with joy (Acts 20:24). Joy in the fact that he would finish his race on this side of Heaven with unwavering faith. Deliberate confidence is (Faith) that God is always in control. The Lord stood with Paul as Paul stood with the Lord. I pray you that you live deliberately confident in the fact that God hears you and is standing with you.
Unexpected Foods That Are Forbidden In The Bible

When it comes to dietary restrictions observed for religious reasons, one of the most famous might be meat-free Fridays, especially during Lent. It's a rule that's been around for a long time: Even in the Middle Ages, people were finding creative ways around it. (Beaver, anyone?) It's definitely plucked right out of the Bible, isn't it?
Letter: Treat disabled veterans fairly

To the editor: On June 21, 2021, NBC News ran an article entitled, “Since 9/11, military suicides dwarf the number of soldiers killed in combat.” Our grossly under-compensated disabled veterans The post Letter: Treat disabled veterans fairly appeared first on Itemlive.
Is Patience a Virtue?

We live in a world where the pace is constantly increasing. An analysis of the history of technology shows that technological change is exponential, contrary to the common-sense ‘intuitive linear’ view. So we won’t experience 100 years of progress in the 21st century—it will be more like 20,000 years of progress (at today’s rate), according to Wikipedia. Accelerating change – Wikipedia.
Providence Academy celebrates 20 years of faith, knowledge and virtue

Providence Academy is celebrating 20 years of providing a steady commitment to its mission and bringing forth a generation of responsible leaders inspired by its motto of “Faith, Knowledge, Virtue.”. Welcoming 205 students in pre-K-9, the Catholic, liberal arts preparatory school officially opened on Sept. 4, 2001 on its 42-acre...
OPINION: Non-compliance is an American virtue

In response to the COVID-19 lockdowns and mandates, the phrase “we will not comply” and sentiments of civil disobedience have become increasingly popular. Parents at school board meetings have been chanting the famous phrase to protest school districts forcing their children to wear masks while attending school this upcoming semester. In Williamson County, Tennessee, parents protested outside their children’s school building after the board voted to mandate masks in schools.
UN racism meeting recommits to goals but renews divides

The U.N. General Assembly pledged Wednesday to redouble efforts to combat racism around the world, commemorating a landmark but contentious 2001 anti-racism conference by holding an anniversary meeting once again riven with divisions. Looking back on the two decades since the conference in Durban South Africa the assembly adopted a resolution that acknowledged some progress but deplored what it called a rise in discrimination, violence and intolerance directed at people of African heritage and many other groups — from the Roma to refugees, the young to the old, people with disabilities to people who have been displaced....
Are Companies Still Othering Women With Their Efforts at Inclusion?

Click here to read the full article. It’s easier for companies to make it look like they’re making space for women than to actually make the space. And despite the influx of women’s mentorship programs and women in business awards that certainly aid the optics, the still-slow uptick in women in executive leadership roles and occupying board seats begs the question as to whether current inclusion efforts designed to support women are truly bringing corporations closer to real equality.More from WWDHubert de Givenchy's 1970s Black Cabine Models Made a Statement About DiversityZanini RTW Spring 2022Romeo Gigli RTW Spring 2022 The answer —...
Friendship woes, bullying and unhealthy eating: The biggest fears parents have for their kids now schools are back

Being a parent means you worry about your kids. Add in concerns about how social distancing and pandemic-enforced home schooling might have affected them, and parental fretting can go off the scale.Indeed,  new research suggests staying at home for most of the last 18 months has led to 43% of parents worrying their children will struggle to readjust to school this term, with concerns they will be bullied, or find it hard to make friends again.The study, by the tutoring platform MyTutor (mytutor.co.uk) also found parents are concerned about back-to-school issues as diverse as children being left behind academically because...
Virtue of the Week: Compassion

Virtue of the Week focuses on building peaceful and caring communities through understanding and fostering the practice of virtues. The Source supports the Virtues Project and will publish one virtue developed by the project each week. Compassion is deep empathy for another who is suffering or living with misfortune. It...
