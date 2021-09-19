Virtue of the Week: Confidence

“But the Lord stood with me and strengthened me…” 2 Timothy 4:17. What gives you confidence? Watching the “2020” Olympics, I can’t help but to be impressed by the confidence of the athletes who are on one of the biggest stages of their lives. Families and whole countries are cheering them on and hoping they bring home the gold. It would seem a lifetime of training, a strong support system, a focused mind, and for some faith, has given these athletes such strong confidence. Paul the Apostle used athletic metaphors often. One of his last metaphors he employed was of both a fighter and runner. As Paul was penned his swan song letter to Timothy, he says “I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith” (2 Timothy 4:7). What is most impressive is that he wrote these words from prison, with few friends left. In prison for his faith in Christ. Having few friends willing to stand with him for fear of their own lives, or because of societal shame. What then gave Paul confidence? Paul experienced God standing with him in past circumstances and difficulties. He also knew countless others were spurred to faith in Christ through his chains as his faith was on display (Philippians 1:12). Many saw the reality of Christ power in his willingness to suffer for Christ. Oswald Chambers once said, “Faith is deliberate confidence in the character of God whose ways you may not understand at the time.” Paul found himself at times in chains, being beaten, shipwrecked, and even abandoned, but those were times when he knew the Lord was closest and stood with him (2 Timothy 4:17). Paul said, “none of these things move me” so to finish his race with joy (Acts 20:24). Joy in the fact that he would finish his race on this side of Heaven with unwavering faith. Deliberate confidence is (Faith) that God is always in control. The Lord stood with Paul as Paul stood with the Lord. I pray you that you live deliberately confident in the fact that God hears you and is standing with you.

RELIGION ・ 13 DAYS AGO