Duchess Camilla is a vision in stripes for London outing with Prince Charles

By Nichola Murphy
Hello Magazine
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Duchess of Cornwall looked stunning as she joined her husband Prince Charles on Sunday to attend the Battle of Britain Service at Westminister in London. Camilla was pictured wearing a striped dress by one of her favourite designers, Bruce Oldfield. The eye-catching design consisted of long sleeves and an elegant V-neck with pastel blue, aqua and silver stripes layered over a white frock.

