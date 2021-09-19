10 things Oklahoma State coordinators said after win vs. Boise State

GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. College football set up a committee to examine playoff expansion and after much study, the small working group decided a 12-team playoff with automatic bids for each Power 5 conference champion and the best of the Group of 6 conferences surfacing as the top choice. Then on Wednesday, the 11 conference commissioners and the Notre Dame AD couldn't come to any decision as the self interests of schools, conferences, ESPN and even bowl games weighed down the plan. Now, everything seems in peril, and as Fitz explains, no one seems that concerned about what's best for fans for the game of college football.

FOOTBALL ・ 15 HOURS AGO