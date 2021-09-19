10 things Oklahoma State coordinators said after win vs. Boise State
Oklahoma State continues to find a way to win, regardless of how it looks on the field. The Cowboys edged out Boise State for a 21-20 victory on the road Saturday night. The Pokes' run game finally had life, as the defense posted a second-half shutout to improve Oklahoma State's record to 3-0 this season. After the game, offensive coordinator Kasey Dunn and defensive coordinator Jim Knowles met with reporters to share their thoughts on the game and answer questions. Here are 10 things they said in the postgame.247sports.com
Comments / 0