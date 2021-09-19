New Orleans Saints vs Carolina Panthers 9/19/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The New Orleans Saints (1-0) will collide against the Carolina Panthers (1-0) in week 2 of the NFL regular season face-off at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte on Sunday, September 19, 2021, at 1:00 PM ET. New Orleans played with an excellent offense in beating the Green Bay Packers at 38-3 in the opening game of the NFL regular season competition on Sunday. After that victory, the Saints took the lead in the National Football Conference South Division with a 1-0 standing and acquired 38 points while giving away only 3 after their first home win. New Orleans deployed their superior running game for 171 yards while passing the ball for 151 yards for a total of 322 offensive yards in triumph. The Saints finished 60 total plays with an average of 5.4 yards per play while committing 6 penalties for 36 yards.