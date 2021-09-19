CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

New Orleans Saints vs Carolina Panthers 9/19/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

tonyspicks.com
 4 days ago

The New Orleans Saints (1-0) will collide against the Carolina Panthers (1-0) in week 2 of the NFL regular season face-off at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte on Sunday, September 19, 2021, at 1:00 PM ET. New Orleans played with an excellent offense in beating the Green Bay Packers at 38-3 in the opening game of the NFL regular season competition on Sunday. After that victory, the Saints took the lead in the National Football Conference South Division with a 1-0 standing and acquired 38 points while giving away only 3 after their first home win. New Orleans deployed their superior running game for 171 yards while passing the ball for 151 yards for a total of 322 offensive yards in triumph. The Saints finished 60 total plays with an average of 5.4 yards per play while committing 6 penalties for 36 yards.

www.tonyspicks.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

The Jets should trade for Sam Darnold right now

Without debate, the New York Jets must trade for Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold. Leave it up to the New York Jets to make another GOB Bluth-level huge mistake by trading away Sam Darnold to the Carolina Panthers and then drafting Zach Wilson No. 2 overall out of BYU. Done...
NFL
The Spun

Saints Worked Out 2 Notable Wide Receivers Today

With Week 1 in the books for the New Orleans Saints, the team worked out a handful of wide receivers earlier today. Included in the group, per the league transaction wire, were veterans Marqise Lee and Kenny Stills. Lee has not played in the league since 2019, while Stills appeared in 10 games for the Houston Texans in 2020.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Football#Jets#American Football#The New Orleans Saints#The Carolina Panthers#Bank Of America Stadium#The Green Bay Packers#Fox Nfl Odds Point Spread
The Spun

Kenny Stills Has A 2-Word Message For Saints Fans

On Monday night, NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo announced that Kenny Stills is signing with the New Orleans Saints. This will mark the veteran wideout’s second tenure with the franchise. The Saints selected Stills in the fifth round of the 2013 NFL Draft. He made an immediate impact in Sean...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Boston

Bill Belichick Has Plenty Of Praise For Jameis Winston And Sean Payton’s Saints Offense

BOSTON (CBS) — No one talks up an opponent like Bill Belichick, whether the Patriots head coach is talking about an all-time great or someone who is… not all that good. We’re all patiently waiting for next week when Belichick will have no option but to discuss an upcoming matchup with Tom Brady. At that point, he’ll actually have to talk about the GOAT, which should be real interesting after the quarterback led Tampa Bay to a Super Bowl title after leaving New England. But first, Belichick and the Patriots have to worry about the New Orleans Saints in Week 3. And...
NFL
chetekalert.com

Saints generate 500 yards of offense, down ‘Dogs 48-8

The Chetek-Weyerhaeuser football team suffered its largest loss of the season when it was crushed 48-8 on its home turf by a big and physical St. Croix Falls team on Friday, Sept. 10. It was a game where the Saints led from start to finish and racked up 509 yards of total offense.
CHETEK, WI
milwaukeesun.com

Transitioning Patriots, Saints look for more offense

As the NFL's highest-scoring teams over the past decade, the New England Patriots and the New Orleans Saints are in unfamiliar territory these days as they prepare to meet Sunday afternoon in Foxborough, Mass. Since 2010 they are the only teams to score more than 5,000 points, as the Patriots...
NFL
MassLive.com

Panthers vs. Texans: Live stream, start time, TV, how to watch Thursday Night Football 2021 (NFL Week 3)

Thursday Night Football returns for the 2021 NFL season as the Houston Texans take on the Carolina Panthers at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas. It’s set to be a fascinating matchup between quarterbacks. On one side, former New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold has the Panthers out to a 2-0 start with his new team. Meanwhile, the Texans are going with rookie Davis Mills at quarterback after an injury to Tyrod Taylor -- with Deshaun Watson still not playing amid his sexual assault allegations. Mills will be going up against a Carolina defense that leading the NFL in passing yards allowed, rushing yards allowed, total yards allowed, points allowed and sacks.
NFL
The Independent

Darnold, defense lead Panthers past Texans; McCaffrey hurt

Sam Darnold threw for 304 yards and ran for two touchdowns, and the Carolina Panthers eased past the Houston Texans 24-9 on Thursday night despite losing Christian McCaffrey to an injury early in the second quarter.The Panthers are 3-0 for the first time since 2015 when they opened the season 14-0 and reached the Super Bowl.Carolina's top-ranked defense put the squeeze on Houston rookie Davis Mills in his first career start, sacking him four times and holding him to 168 yards passing. Mills was pressed into action after Tyrod Taylor suffered a hamstring injury last Sunday and was placed...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy