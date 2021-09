Daniel Ricciardo says his “insane” victory in the Italian Grand Prix came after improved form that was possible due to the reset offered by Formula 1’s summer break. The Australian has struggled to match Lando Norris since joining McLaren but was more competitive in Belgium after the enforced two-week shutdown in August, and in Monza he delivered his best showing of the year. Qualifying fifth on Friday, Ricciardo felt he had missed out on an opportunity but rose to third in the Sprint, starting on the front row for the main race after a penalty for Valtteri Bottas.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 11 DAYS AGO