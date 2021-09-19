CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
A sign of inspiration brings hope in these trying times

Athens Banner-Herald
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHave you ever felt while you were taking a brisk, afternoon walk or driving on a sunny day with fluffy clouds etched in the sky that God was speaking directly to you?. I felt a unique, divine tug in my spirit a few weeks ago as I was driving home from work in Lima, Ohio, when I saw a black-and-white billboard sign with these motivational words: “Keep praying, keep hoping, I’m coming” – God. God always knows how to pour into your soul when you need to be uplifted, and I’m sure that many people who have seen this sign as they’ve driven by received encouragement, especially if they are enduring a difficult season in their lives.

