Father files $1M lawsuit after 2 teachers cut his 7-year-old daughter's hair

By Lauren Barry
 4 days ago
After two teachers cut his daughter’s hair, a man from Michigan filed a $1 million civil rights lawsuit against them and the school district that employs them. It all started when a classmate of Jurnee Hoffmeyer cut the 7-year-old girl’s long, curly, blonde hair –without consent – while they were on a school bus, said the lawsuit. The student who cut Jurnee’s hair had taken scissors from, Ganiard Elementary in Mount Pleasant, Mich., part of the Mount Pleasant Public Schools District.

MINNESOTA STATE
