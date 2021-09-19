Father files $1M lawsuit after 2 teachers cut his 7-year-old daughter's hair

After two teachers cut his daughter’s hair, a man from Michigan filed a $1 million civil rights lawsuit against them and the school district that employs them. It all started when a classmate of Jurnee Hoffmeyer cut the 7-year-old girl’s long, curly, blonde hair –without consent – while they were on a school bus, said the lawsuit. The student who cut Jurnee’s hair had taken scissors from, Ganiard Elementary in Mount Pleasant, Mich., part of the Mount Pleasant Public Schools District.