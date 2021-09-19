CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The reason ‘Wheel of Fortune’ made a major change to the show after 38 seasons

By Johnny Lopez
 4 days ago
Pat Sajak is explaining why “Wheel of Fortune” recently changed the iconic game show after 38 seasons on the air. When “Wheel of Fortune” premiered its 39th season last week, fans may have noticed Sajak no longer initiates the "final spin" of the game. Now the contestants are the ones who are in charge of the final spin, which determines the dollar amount for correctly guessing the remaining letters until the puzzle is solved.

