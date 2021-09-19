Jamison Crowder impressed with Zach Wilson's composure in NFL debut

Jamison Crowder didn’t suit up in Week 1 after testing positive for COVID-19, but New York’s starting slot received liked what he saw out of his new quarterback in his NFL debut.

Zach Wilson started slow but finished fast against the Panthers in Week 1, going 20-37 for 258 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. Making Wilson’s performance all the more impressive was the constant duress he faced, as Carolina sacked him six times and hit him 10 times.

That would usually be enough to damper any young quarterback’s psyche in their debut, but Wilson appeared stoic after the game despite the bevy of hits.

“You know, young quarterback, obviously, that was his first time really getting to see the real deal,” Crowder said Friday. “But I thought he played good overall. Just gotta continue to grow and continue to work.

“He didn’t get rattled. I thought he was poised and very calm in the pocket despite having some pressure.”

Things might not get better for Wilson in the protection department against the Patriots. The Jets won’t have Mekhi Becton for at least a month after the tackle dislocated his kneecap in Week 1 and their offensive line was already struggling with him on the field. Wilson will have Crowder and Keelan Cole back after one-week absences, though, which should help the passing game.