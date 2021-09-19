CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Times of Trenton football notebook: Nottingham rolls again, Hun starts 2021 with a solid win

By Sean Miller
Is it too early to crown Nottingham the best area West Jersey Football League team?. Well, maybe, but we will sure see if the Northstars have what it takes to run the table over the next month, as they take on: Notre Dame Sept. 25, Hamilton West on Oct. 2, and Steinert on Oct. 9, all at home. But those teams will have to score some points, which is something three teams have not been able to do with any success in 2021.

