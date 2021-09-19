CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Titans Game Today: Titans vs Seattle injury report, schedule, live Stream, TV channel and betting preview for Week 1 NFL game

Cover picture for the articleAfter entering the first Sunday of the NFL season with three players on the injury report as being questionable, the Tennessee Titans enter Week 2 with four players being given that designation: outside linebacker Bud Dupree, tight end Anthony Firkser, linebacker David Long Jr., and fellow linebacker Jayon Brown. Caleb Farley is out with a shoulder injury.

titansized.com

