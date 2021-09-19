Titans Game Today: Titans vs Seattle injury report, schedule, live Stream, TV channel and betting preview for Week 1 NFL game

Let’s get one thing right understood. The Tennessee Titans are not going to go far in the playoffs if they give up 30 points as they did in Week 2. Their secondary got burned by Tyler Lockett on two big plays. The lack of press coverage at the end of the first half led to one of the Seattle Seahawks’ scores, and the coverage breakdown that resulted in the Freddie Swain touchdown was just inexcusable.

NFL ・ 11 HOURS AGO