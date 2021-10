Boxing legend Manny Pacquiao is officially hanging up his gloves. The eight-division world champion and Philippines senator on Wednesday announced his retirement from the ring, “As I hang up my boxing gloves, I would like to thank the whole world, especially the Filipino people for supporting Manny Pacquiao. Goodbye boxing,” the 42-year old said in a 14-minute video posted on his Facebook page. “It is difficult for me to accept that my time as a boxer is over. Today I am announcing my retirement."Pacquiao finished his 26-year, 72-fight career with 62 wins, eight losses and two draws. Of those...

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO