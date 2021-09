Several progressive lawmakers on Tuesday introduced a bill that would reimpose a nationwide eviction moratorium at a time when deaths from COVID-19 are running at their highest levels since early March.Sen. Elizabeth Warren D-Mass., and Rep. Cori Bush D-Mo., said the bill would direct the secretary of Health and Human Services to implement a ban on evictions in response to the COVID pandemic. It would also amend a section of the Public Health Service Act to grant permanent authority to Health and Human Services to implement an eviction moratorium to address public health crises.The Supreme Court’s conservative majority...

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO