Combination squares might seem like an advanced tool for professionals only, but they’re more useful for amateur DIYers and woodworkers than you might think. Their 90-degree handle is not only useful for ensuring your angles are square, but the adjustable design also allows you to lock in precise measurements. This feature comes in especially handy when you need to duplicate a mark or measurement on projects like installing drawer slides, or creating a perpendicular line along the edge of multiple workpieces. If you like, you can even detach the ruler altogether and use it as a standalone tool.

