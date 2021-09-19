CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Heskeydev classic watch face

xda-developers
 4 days ago

Sometimes ago i found this face for my Galaxy watch 4 classic and it used to work pwrfectly. Today i had to reset watch and after this i am not able to instalacja this face on my watch. Ok googleplay therr is no option to swlct dwvice as watch, inside phone app there is a button to send face to watch but it does not work.

forum.xda-developers.com

Comments / 0

Related
xda-developers

Surface Duo 2

Just watched the Surface Duo 2 announcement & reveal. I gotta say, I'm excited. A few key complaints were solved, and some far beyond what I expected. The glance bar seen at the hinge when closed...that's effin fantastic. Can see notifications with device closed. Camera improvements (well not so much...
TECHNOLOGY
Stuff.tv

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic review

Taking on a dominant force single-handedly is no small feat, and the weight of expectations can make a mere mortal tremble. But, Samsung isn’t buckling under the pressure. Instead, it may have finally come up with a product that can truly take on the mighty Apple Watch. We’re talking about...
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Galaxy
xda-developers

7T Pro LinageOS 18.1 - Sim Card Not Recognized

I have 7T Pro and I tried to install LinageOS 18.1 on it over this weekend. I followed the directions on this link. https://wiki.lineageos.org/devices/hotdog/install. After many hours, I was able to install the OS on the phone and when I was done, I slipped my T-Mobile sim in the phone and I get nothing. I tried it time and time again and no luck. The sim is not being recognized but I have another phone with GrapheneOS and the sim works fine.
TECHNOLOGY
xda-developers

edge browser tab ordering reversed after update? how to undo? need help

Ok, posting this here as I have the EXACT SAME problem on two different devices and cant find the app specific section... ------- so..I loaded up edge the other night on my fire tablet, and noticed my tab ordering isn't left to right(oldest to newest) but reversed, from right to left.
TECHNOLOGY
xda-developers

Restoring and/or booting old Android image backups

So I've got some old full image backups of my long dead Samsung phone, as well as a couple of others. I need to get some information off of them, however attempting to extract data from these images is turning out to be pretty complicated and to be quite honest, I don't know exactly what I'm looking for and so I'm looking to see if there is a way to simply restore these image files to an emulator. I'm aware that images are device specific but I don't know to what extent is the failure. Should I manage to "restore" an image and boot it, is android setup to just halt the moment it sees it's not the original hardware, or do certain functions just not work? And if any of you guys have any knowledge of QEMU and if it has the ability to emulate more than just system core architecture (x86, arm, etc...) but maybe it can emulate Samsung devices in a general way? I know this last question is a bit out of place, I'll be asking on the QEMU board as well, but just thought I'd toss it in here since it pertains.
CELL PHONES
xda-developers

Flash fail_snapshotted state error

I tried to flash every miui rom to my redmi note10 and it kept showing fail error_flashing metadata is not allowed in snapshotted state. How can I fix it? I also tried to directly flash via flash all.bat but it doesn't work also. Please help me. My device has no os installed currently.
COMPUTERS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
pocketnow.com

Thom Browne Edition Galaxy Watch 4 Classic price and release date

Samsung announced the brand new Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 4 Classic at its Galaxy Unpacked event earlier in August. The company announced Thom Browne Edition versions of most of its products, but Samsung didn’t publicly mention the price and availability anywhere. The company released the Thom Browne Editions of the Galaxy Z Fold 3, Z Flip 3, Watch 4, and even of the Galaxy Buds 2 wireless earbuds. Up until now, we didn’t know when the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic would get the special edition and had no information about the pricing.
ELECTRONICS
xda-developers

Reverse camera problem on android headunit - solved

I installed android head unit bought from AliExpress. I don't know what board it has. It is 8+128GB, Android 10 OS. It is for Audi A6 2008, manual transmission. I also bought and installed camera. Camera works fine if car engine is off. When it is on, camera screen is...
CELL PHONES
xda-developers

NEW NORD N10 5G OWNER WITH A USB QUESTION

I just activated a Nord N10 5G after a succession of Motorola phones. When I plug in my phone to my laptop to download images (for a phone that doesn't seem to get a lot of great reviews for its camera section, I've found its low-light capability for what I do, taking photos of cars to be outstanding) my laptop doesn't recognize the phone after giving me an audible notification. I'm sure it's something simple, but can anyone tell me what I should be doing? Swiping down from the top of the screen doesn't seem to work, as it's done on my Motorola phone.
TECHNOLOGY
komando.com

The smart trick to know when your phone’s camera or mic is being used

At dinner, I mentioned that I would like to go hiking in Patagonia. I never searched for these trips or anything like it. Yet, an hour later, I started getting ads on my phone about hiking adventures in Patagonia. While there’s been no concrete evidence that your device’s microphone is...
CELL PHONES
Digital Trends

Best Buy is practically giving away the Surface Pro 7, Surface Laptop today

It can be difficult to choose between a tablet and a laptop, but with the Microsoft Surface products you can have both. Portability, versatility, and power are what matters when browsing these Surface Pro deals, Surface Laptop deals, student laptop deals, and laptop deals. And right now, at Best Buy, you can get $100 off the 12.4-inch Microsoft Surface Laptop Go Touch-Screen, and $200 off the 12.3-inch Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Touch Screen. Those are two incredibly versatile 2-in-1 laptops, for incredibly low prices.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

Best Buy is practically giving away this 70-inch 4K TV for Labor Day

The Labor Day sales are in full swing and that means Best Buy has some amazing offers. Right now, you can buy a massive Hisense 70-inch Class A6G Series 4K TV for just $550, saving you a huge $300 on the usual price. If you’re looking for one of the biggest TVs out there for a great price, this is the offer for you but you’ll need to be quick. This is a Labor Day offer after all, so there’s no guarantee that it’ll last longer than today only. Grab it now while stocks last.
ELECTRONICS
CNET

T-Mobile's iPhone 13 Pro Max hack could get you Apple's highest-end phone for free

This story is part of Apple Event, our full coverage of the latest news from Apple. Apple's iPhone 13 line is now available for preorder, and the most exciting thing is clearly the trade-in offers. While this year's phone is more of a refinement of last year's iPhone 12 line, those that crave staying on that bleeding edge might essentially get a free iPhone 13 Pro Max by doing a trade-in that includes up to $1,290 toward the phone.
CELL PHONES
Best Life

If You Use This Popular Phone, You Could Lose All Your Photos Next Month

Whether you got it two weeks ago or two years ago, your phone likely holds hundreds if not thousands of photos from before its time. After all, around 85 percent of all photos are now taken on our phones, according to InfoTrends. From pictures of summer vacations with friends to portraits of past holidays with loved ones, your photos are probably some of your most treasured possessions. But if you're someone who leaves these precious memories stored solely on your phone, you could soon be in trouble. One of the biggest phone companies out there is changing the way its data is stored and that could mean your photos will be permanently deleted at the end of next month. Read on to find out if you need to back up your pictures now or risk losing them.
CELL PHONES
Digital Trends

Save over $300 with this incredible 50-inch 4K TV deal at Walmart

There’s no shortage of 4K TV deals from different retailers, giving you the chance to purchase a massive screen for your home theater setup for cheaper than usual. If you don’t know where to start, you might want to begin by browsing Walmart TV deals, which includes a $312 discount for this 50-inch Hisense 4K TV that brings its price down to just $388, from its original price of $700.
ELECTRONICS
The Verge

Amazon says it’s permanently banned 600 Chinese brands for review fraud

Remember when gadget vendors Aukey, Mpow, RavPower, Vava, TaoTronics and Choetech started mysteriously disappearing from Amazon’s online storefront, and it turned out Amazon had intentionally yanked them while vaguely gesturing to the sanctity of its user reviews? Turns out they were just the tip of the iceberg. Amazon has now permanently banned over 600 Chinese brands across 3,000 different seller accounts, the company confirms to The Verge.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy