Dallas Police mourn loss of captain

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A man who was beaten and kicked by officers four years ago in Gwinnett County is now filing a lawsuit against several entities in the case. On Wednesday morning, Demetrius Hollins' attorneys announced he's filing a suit against the county, the Gwinnet police department, the former police chief, and two former officers involved in the incident.

GWINNETT COUNTY, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO