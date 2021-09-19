CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Study: Telegram is increasingly becoming a marketplace for cyber criminals

Cover picture for the articleTelegram is increasingly becoming a hub and hub for cybercrime. This comes from a study by the IT security platform Cyberint in cooperation with Financial Times emerged. Cyber ​​criminals are increasingly trying to sell, purchase or share stolen personal data and hacking tools via the partially encrypted messaging service. The app and the social network behind it are thus an increasingly important alternative to the Darknet.

