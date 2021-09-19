We have all seen some lean UVa football years

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
But I don’t recall ever watching a game where it felt like the defense literally had no chance to make a stop. I was at Kenan tonight, and it really seemed like our only chance was for unc to make an enforced error. Not even the total ineptitude of the London years replicated what I saw tonight. There should be an open audition for every single spot on the defensive depth chart on Monday.

