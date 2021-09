If the goal is to win the NCAA ,ACC, and ACC tourney (I don't consider that the champion) then I'm not sure it matters. As much as we have had it rolling we aren't a "traditional" blue blood. The way I look at it the ACC schedule is plenty tough enough for us to get a good read on where we stand. Especially considering the times and how hard it is to learn our defense. Let's let our guys learn at a pace where we can still be challenged BUT get better and allow depth to be developed. Eyes on the big prize.

