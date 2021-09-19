We had almost 33 minutes in time of possession. Just because we don’t have

That incredible. He used his power, influence and money to bring the best young players to Duke. The NCAA has known of his corrupt monopoly and simply has done nothing to stop it. ESPN became an accomplice to achieve their own ends. He sometimes achieved something with the top ten players in America and sometimes he didn't. Others would have done as much or more with that talent. What he did early in his career was impressive. What he's done in the last decade has simply been a self-referential, sanctimonious victory parade that has led us to this, his last season. It's going to be an insufferable next 7 months. Can't wait to see it end. Good riddance.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 12 DAYS AGO