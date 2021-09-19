Bronco now 6-20 on the road.

When Jerrod Ackley saw his running back jogging his way, he beamed bright enough to give the stadium lights a run for their money. He spread his arms and called out: Austin!. Surrounded by Blackfoot players, coaches and fans, Ackley and Austin Ramirez embraced square in the middle of the field at Ravsten Stadium, where the Broncos had just secured a 17-13 over Skyline that will reverberate through the halls of the program for the foreseeable future. Ackley and Ramirez may have been the only two involved in the moment, but it might as well have included the rest of the Blackfoot community, a group hug between the people who on Friday night showed an even bigger audience what they so vehemently believe: This team is for real.

BLACKFOOT, ID ・ 6 DAYS AGO