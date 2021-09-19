Bronco developed defensive reputation at BYU despite recruiting limitations

The Mind of Mike is a scary place. Here are my thoughts on the firing of USC head coach Clay Helton. Remember the Pete Carroll days at USC? I sure do and they were amazing. But since then it’s been disappointment after disappointment save for an isolated season here or there. It was always going to come to this. Helton never fit in quite right at USC and, after an embarrassing loss to Stanford on Saturday, the inevitable finally occurred. Helton is gone and the fan base gets what it wants. The 42-28 loss to the Cardinal was the proverbial straw that broke the camel's back when it came to his tenure in Los Angeles, and athletic director Mike Bohn did what others have been hesitant to do: He fired a good man who was over his head at USC.

NFL ・ 10 DAYS AGO