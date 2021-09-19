CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Bronco developed defensive reputation at BYU despite recruiting limitations

sportswar.com
How did he recruit well enough to develop competent defensive teams at BYU, but he in unable to get the right kind of impact defensive players to UVA? I understand that our recruiting standards are high, but the recruiting pool is larger than what he enjoyed at BYU. Two of...

virginia.sportswar.com

The Spun

College Football World Stunned By Saturday Night Upset

The biggest upset of the first full college football Saturday took place in stunning fashion on the West Coast. Washington, the No. 20 team in the country heading into the regular season, was shocked by Montana, 13-7, late on Saturday evening. The college football world is pretty shocked by this...
COLLEGE SPORTS
saturdaydownsouth.com

Dan Mullen responds to questions about play call on Florida's 2-point try

No. 11 Florida had a chance to tie No. 1 Alabama late in the fourth quarter and potentially force overtime in The Swamp with another defensive stop. The Gators could not achieve the first part, though. The 2-point try, an apparent zone read play, did not come close to scoring. UF head coach Dan Mullen is known for his play-calling expertise. Many fans and media members were expecting a more creative play call from Mullen considering the importance of the 2-point try.
FLORIDA STATE
247Sports

BYU lines up mega recruiting weekend for Utah game

The Cougars will aim to beat rival Utah for the first time since 2009 on Saturday night and a number of top prospects are set to be in attendance at LaVell Edwards Stadium. Cody Hagen, a four-star wide receiver from Draper (Utah) Corner Canyon, is expected to make it to the game. He has the Cougars in his final five which includes Stanford, USC, Michigan and Utah. Park City jumbo athlete Carson Tabaracci, a standout linebacker and running back who has significant Power Five attention, is another highly coveted player planning to get an up-close look at both programs.
UTAH STATE
blocku.com

Opponent Preview: BYU Defense

It’s officially rivalry week... in September, but rivalry week in Utah nonetheless. Fans may be split on what this game truly “means” in the PAC-12 era; at best, it’s one of the greatest rivalries in all of college football, steeped in tradition, brimming with passion (or, if we’re honest, pure, unfiltered hatred), and hardly ever not thrilling. On the contrary, it’s hard to justify keeping this series alive. Outside of the storied tradition and giving fans something to ballyhoo about until the next meeting, this particular game hardly benefits Utah. Rarely are the Cougars good enough to bloat Utah’s strength of schedule, a win doesn’t help the Utes’ standing in the PAC-12, and a loss would only besmirch their standing nationally, making a top-tier bowl appearance all the more unlikely. Love it or hate it, the inevitable has arrived. The 101st Holy War is upon us.
NFL
#Recruiting#Byu#Bronco#Uva
vanquishthefoe.com

BYU Football Recruiting: 2022 3-Star OL/DL Talin Togiai Commits to BYU

BYU added a commitment to its 2022 recruiting class as Rigby, Idaho DL/OL Talin Togiai committed to BYU Tuesday morning. Togiai is a 3-star prospect, according to 247 Sports ratings, and also had offers from Utah and Nebraska. Togiai already has great size at 6-foot-6, 290 pounds. He tagged BYU...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Daily Herald

Bring the Pressure: BYU defense on the spot to slow down Utah

The week preceding the BYU-Utah football game is always filled with rivalry talk on both sides, stories and anecdotes galore. In the end, the talk is just that – talk. Scoreboard is the final word and the Utes have won nine straight games in the series. That’s worth a statistical,...
UTAH STATE
247Sports

What the experts think BYU's move to the Big 12 will do for recruiting

The Big 12 Conference officially announced that BYU has accepted invitation to join the conference last week. Starting in the 2023 season, the Cougars will be full members of the Big 12 in all sports. This is a huge move for the future of BYU athletics and a huge opportunity for the football team. In addition to finally being able to associate themselves with the "P5" moniker, the Cougars will now be much more tied into the state of Texas. With opportunities to play in the Lone Star State every year, BYU could join so many other schools in the country and try to pull more talent from Texas. This is a great opportunity.
NFL
Brigham Young University
College Sports
Sports
kslsports.com

Herm Edwards Shares His Experience Being Recruited By BYU Football

PROVO, Utah – Did you know LaVell Edwards and BYU Football once recruited Arizona State head coach Herm Edwards? It’s true. During the 1972 recruiting cycle, LaVell’s first recruiting class, Monterey High defensive back Herm Edwards was a prospect the Cougars were pursuing. “I was recruited by BYU when LaVell...
NFL
Maize n Brew

How the dominant defensive performance can help with the Kenneth Grant recruitment

On this week’s Future Brew podcast, Von and Stephen recapped a few of the significant visitors from this past weekend’s Michigan/Washington game at the Big House. One player in particular who had a great experience was 2022 three-star defensive lineman Kenneth Grant, who is a top target for the Wolverines at his position. Von and Stephen discuss how the impressive performance by the defensive line can help in this recruitment.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Robert Rodriguez on ASU defensive line play, challenges presented by BYU

Here is what Arizona State defensive line coach Robert Rodriguez said about his position group through two games and going into BYU this weekend. On how the defensive line performed with tackle Jermayne Lole out for the season and freshman tackle Omarr Norman-Lott unavailable against UNLV:. “You know, I think...
NFL
Scarlet Nation

Mind of Mike: Lack of recruiting success, development doomed Helton at USC

The Mind of Mike is a scary place. Here are my thoughts on the firing of USC head coach Clay Helton. Remember the Pete Carroll days at USC? I sure do and they were amazing. But since then it’s been disappointment after disappointment save for an isolated season here or there. It was always going to come to this. Helton never fit in quite right at USC and, after an embarrassing loss to Stanford on Saturday, the inevitable finally occurred. Helton is gone and the fan base gets what it wants. The 42-28 loss to the Cardinal was the proverbial straw that broke the camel's back when it came to his tenure in Los Angeles, and athletic director Mike Bohn did what others have been hesitant to do: He fired a good man who was over his head at USC.
NFL
tigernet.com

TNET: Venables still not satisfied despite superlative defensive effort

The last time the Clemson defense played back-to-back games without allowing a touchdown dates all the way back to 2017 when the Tigers opened the season with a 56-3 win over Kent State and allowed just two field goals to Auburn the following week. Clemson has opened the 2021 season allowing just two field goals, one to Georgia and against South Carolina State. Full Story »
CLEMSON, SC
247Sports

Remembering talented BYU QB Jaren Hall as a recruit

Life after Zach Wilson has been so far, so good for BYU. With the New York Jets rookie quarterback set for his home debut this weekend, on the other side of the country, the Cougars don’t appear to be skipping a beat. The impressive victory that catapulted them into the Associated Press Top 25 poll last week was the program’s first against in-state rival Utah in over a decade.
NFL
Cleveland.com

2023 Top DL David Hicks Jr. taking recruitment day-by-day; Two other defensive linemen offered: Buckeyes Recruiting Roundup

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- There’s practically no one who can get away from 2023 defensive lineman David Hicks Jr. The five-star recruit has made that clear this season, breaking double-teams, stacking up sacks, and even getting snaps as a quarterback for Allen (Texas) High School. Allen (2-1) is ranked 73rd in the nation by MaxPreps and in those three games, he has totaled 19 tackles, two sacks, and even a touchdown run.
COLUMBUS, OH
ocolly.com

Breaking open: Shakir, Broncos' receivers, toughest task yet for OSU defense

Unlike the previous four seasons, Cowboy football fans aren’t going to enjoy watching number two catch passes and make plays, because he will be wearing Boise State blue. BSU senior receiver Khalil Shakir leads the Broncos offensive attack and will be the toughest opponent the Cowboy defense has had to shut down this season.
FOOTBALL
sportswar.com

That's been a bronco thing going back to BYU, though

Would be interesting to know how coaching staff approaches this ... -- zeropointzero 09/19/2021 11:36AM. It also feels like the defense lacks toughness as well. I saw lots of -- Seattleapp 09/19/2021 12:10PM. Lack of talent is one thing. I didn't like the penalties and the -- camel 09/19/2021 11:52AM.
COLLEGE SPORTS

