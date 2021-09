And this was a game in which we used the RBs vs using BA to run. BA had 8 attempts from scrambles but he didn't have an designed runs called for him because of the knee. But I will say many fans would rather our running game not feature BA at all so he won't run the risk of being injured. Even though the times he has gotten injured either happened in the pocket or happened when protecting himself with a slide. When he has ran and attacked defenders, health hasn't been an issue for him.

NFL ・ 3 DAYS AGO