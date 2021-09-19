Finebaum had a guest on after Texas OU left saying VT needs to call SEC?

Finebaum is the MOUTH of the SOUTH East Conference and is as connected to them as you can get. No way on public airwaves that was off of the cuff. I do believe that Sands is taking the Academic Arrogance stance, even though we look up Academically at Florida, Georgia, Vanderbilt, Texas and Texas A&M and the others see educating their entire state as a greater mission for their University. In the ACC, that’s considered a bad thing. Academic Arrogance!