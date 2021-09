Sunday’s 38-3 loss to the Saints was the most lopsided loss of Aaron Rodgers‘ NFL career and it was a painful one in more ways than one. Rodgers said on The Pat McAfee Show that he took a “double nut shot” on the first of his two interceptions in the game, which was a lot like how the entire game felt for the Packers. Rodgers said that the team watched the film of the loss on Monday and will “flush it” as they turn their attention to a Monday night game against the Lions in Week Two.

NFL ・ 9 DAYS AGO