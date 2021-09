On 1st and 10, freshman Tyler Buchner entered the game and rushed for a big gain of 26 yards and a first down. On 1st and 10 from the Irish 30, he kept it again and rushed for 11 more yards and another first down. On 1st and 10 fro the Irish 41, Kyren Williams carried the ball and picked up 2 yards. On 2nd and 8, Buchner threw it to Braden Lenzy for a gain for 14 and a first down. On 1st and 10 from the Toledo 43, Kyren Williams bounced it outside and found the end zone for the touchdown. Notre Dame leads 14-6 over Toledo in the 2nd quarter.

FOOTBALL ・ 12 DAYS AGO