Allen Iverson gave a Celtics ball boy $2,000 to buy beer for the disheartened 76ers. The 76ers were understandably down in the dumps after getting laughed off the court in a win-or-go-home Game 5 against their biggest rival, but Iverson knew exactly how to cheer everyone up. He wanted to buy beer for the entire team for their trip back to Philly, so he summoned a Celtics ball boy and gave him “close to $2,000” for an epic beer run.

NBA ・ 2 HOURS AGO