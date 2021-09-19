WUNDERLICH: New hunting regulations to consider this fall

Set up in a giant maple just after sunrise, masked by greens and aglow in orange, a figure eyes the forest. The hunt has begun. Deer hunting’s cultural, economic and generational significance is as embedded in the north country as any American place with a web of waterways cutting through forested mountains and valleys. As anglers make bass, walleye, muskie and trout their recreational lifeblood, the region’s hunters — from the Adirondacks westward to the St. Lawrence River — maintain similar annual links. The prolific white-tailed deer is perhaps the state’s figurehead for big game hunting. Other big and small mammal game, waterfowl, pheasant and turkey are favorites among sport hunters and trappers, who collectively contribute millions to the state’s economy every year.

HOBBIES ・ 14 DAYS AGO