What Coach Elliot is saying is

 4 days ago

“We simply got out-coached and we were not prepared for that.”. A bit telling, but glad we survived and came out with a “W”. This could be a long season if this continues. I firmly believe in Dabo and TE and I know that they work on their coaching schemes. OL did a great job in not allowing any sacks, so we are seeing improvement there.

fastphillysports.com

WENTZ ‘A BAD TEAMMATE, SELFISH, RELEASE HIM,’ INDY WRITER SAYS!

Colts QB Carson Wentz is on the COVID list, and we all assume that he has not been vaccinated against the virus, unlike the vast majority of NFL players, who want to avoid a forfeit. Indy Star columnist Gregg Doyel has seen enough of Wentz, whom he bashed in his...
The Spun

New Orleans Saints Reportedly Cut Quarterback On Tuesday

The New Orleans Saints are making some final moves before this afternoon’s 53-man roster deadline. And one of these moves featured the release of backup quarterback Trevor Siemian. But, this doesn’t mean his time with the Saints organization is done. According to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, the team is...
The Spun

What Other NFL Coaches Reportedly Think About Urban Meyer

Urban Meyer is two games into his professional football career. The Jacksonville Jaguars head coach is off to an 0-2 start. Jacksonville opened the season with a blowout loss to the Houston Texans. The Jaguars played a little better in Week 2, but still lost, falling to the Denver Broncos.
Dabo
New York Post

Drew Brees goes viral for ‘new hair’ during broadcast debut

Drew Brees is one day into his broadcast career, and he’s already going viral. The former Saints quarterback joined the NBC Sports crew — ahead of Tampa Bay’s season-opening win against the Cowboys on Thursday night — but his apparent “new hair” stole the spotlight. Fans on social media were...
Fox Sports Radio

Why Fans Were Right to Condemn 'Quitter' Andrew Luck For Sudden Retirement

Ben Maller: “People were still retroactively condemning the Indianapolis fans who were at that exhibition game for their ‘harsh’ treatment. ‘iT’s nOt fAiR!’, ‘iT’s nOt rIgHt!’ Now that time has passed, did Andrew Luck deserve getting booed from the Colts fans? I’m nodding my head ‘YES’ on this one. He absolutely deserved what he got and it was a completely warranted response by the Indianapolis fans. Andrew Luck BOTCHED that entire episode. He deserved to take a shower in boos and he got it. Timing is everything, and this was the ‘fumblerooski’ the way this was handled. This was not the time nor the place. If Luck was truly defeated at the game of football and he wanted to quit, you do that at the END of a season. You don’t do that a couple weeks before the start of the regular season. Not after you’ve done the offseason program and gone through 85% of training camp, and the season is on the horizon. You talk about leaving the Colts holding the bag. Andrew Luck was ahead of his time, he got flack, but it is now socially acceptable to be a quitter. You’re a hero if you’re a quitter and you become a powerful figure in the sporting world. If Luck had to do it over again, what he should have done was use the get out of criticism card, and said ‘I can’t play anymore, I’ve got mental illness.’ If only he had done that everyone would have shut up! The same usual cockroaches will come out and rush to your defense. If you say anything bad about Simone Biles or Naomi Osaka you’re a ‘HEATHEN’ or you’re an ‘OGRE.'" (Full Video Above)
The Spun

NFL Coach Reveals What Urban Meyer Said After Loss

On Sunday, the Denver Broncos will take on the New York Jets in what many fans are calling an “easy game.” Broncos head coach Vic Fangio, however, doesn’t agree with that idea. While speaking to reporters this Wednesday, Fangio shared what Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer had to say...
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Wednesday’s Antonio Brown News

On Wednesday morning, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers learned some tough news about wide receiver Antonio Brown. According to multiple reports, the Buccaneers placed the talented wide receiver on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Buccaneers insider Rick Stroud was the first one to break the news. “He’ll need to remain asymptomatic and have...
tigernet.com

Elliot with the goofy assss screens

That one looked like should have been a int for 6. That was poorly executed. I just wonder if Dabo is blind to his buddy play calling. And it didn't just start with the UGG-A game, it's just gotten worse since Jeff Scott left!!!!
tigernet.com

Tony Elliot needs to go Imo

Elliott has been the play caller for all the modern era championships and may be the most successful OC, again in the modern era. All others have moved on after their one successful season and have “regressed/underachieved/tryin-to-build-something”. Great players can and will make an average coach look good. An average...
tigernet.com

Elliot needs to be removed of his

Dabo knows what's up and the Scott's were more of that than Tony. Dabo has always made necessary moves when it is time. It is getting close to time. Once the Oline takes form Tony will be expected to shape up or go hunting. He is not a young player that Dabo has under his wing. He is a grown man, making more than head coaches and a few weeks from being isolated as becoming a weak link. In a machine that does not keep weak links. With the ACC's TV deal we do not have room to become complacent. Such will be our downfall and Dabo did not build this to drop-off like FSU.
New Haven Register

UConn football has a head coaching opening. What are the pros and cons of the job?

UConn athletic director Dave Benedict has a big job ahead, one that should take many months to complete. And as history has proven, there is no guarantee that the final product will necessarily deliver the desired result. He must hire a football coach. The last time Benedict was tasked with...
tigernet.com

Tony Elliot being exposed.

Elliot got lucky with the likes of Watson and Lawrence. Cinderella could of called the plays and been successful with those two at Qb. But Dj isn’t as good yet as either of those. Meaning to have success you need better play calling and good offensive line play to have the type of success you want to have. Elliot has to earn his money this year so far he’s not doing that!
tigernet.com

Elliot and the deep ball

Time is not an issue today, there is no excuse whatsoever to have all these 6'4 WRs....most the time in 1 on 1 coverage and not attempt to throw it down field and let them make a play! DW and TL made play after play throwing it up to guys like Williams and Higgins in 1 on 1 coverage. I just don't understand his logic, and it's not going to help DJ's confidence at all unless he turns him loose to attack down field. Sitting at the game, these safeties are barely playing 10 yards from the line of scrimmage. I'm beginning to see Jeff Scott was the brains behind that OC job and Elliott just slipped through the cracks looking better than he really is.
at40.com

Here's What Urban Meyer Said About USC Coaching Vacancy

Jacksonville Jaguars coach Urban Meyer addressed rumors of a potential candidacy for the University of Southern California football program's head coaching vacancy on Wednesday (September 15). "There’s no chance," Meyer told reporters via ESPN's Adam Schefter. "I’m here and committed to trying to build this organization.”. USC announced the termination...
AL.com

What Mercer’s coach said about playing Alabama and ‘small victories’

The Mercer fans in the visitor’s corner of Bryant-Denny Stadium gave the Bears a standing ovation after losing 48-14 Saturday at No. 1 Alabama. Before the game, Mercer coach Drew Cronic told AL.com the top priority was leaving Tuscaloosa in good health while winning a few small battles along the way. After it ended, Cronic spoke about what just happened outside the visiting locker room.
tigernet.com

Sorry Elliot, not buying it this time!

I get you want to set up for plays and get a feel for defensive tendencies, but If the same old garbage is being called and it isn’t being productive then the “set up plays are useless”! Great offensive coordinators sometimes throws in some wrinkles and plays to break defensive tendencies mid game!
tigernet.com

Maybe it is Elliot!

During the ND game, DJ was basically turned loose because there was no choice but to. Now you have a restriction of play calling and you limit his abilities? Doing that is making him self conscious?. Orange Blooded [3419]. TigerPulse: 100%. Posts: 3940. Joined: 1/25/17. Re: Maybe it is Elliot!
