French league meeting to discuss fan violence at Lens-Lille

By Associated Press
kion546.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePARIS (AP) — The French league says its disciplinary commission will meet on Monday to discuss the fan violence that marred Saturday’s match between Lens and Lille. The game was interrupted for about 30 minutes when fans from the northern rivals clashed at halftime. An emergency meeting took place to decide whether the match at Stade Bollaert should continue. After the second half got underway there was no further disorder. It was the second high-profile incident of the season in France following fan violence at the Nice-Marseille game in August, which was called off and will be replayed.

